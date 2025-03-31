Eid 2025 | Jannat Zubair on her first Eid in Medina: It feels surreal

This year, Eid is "extra special" for actor Jannat Zubair as she is celebrating it in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Speaking to us about it, she shares, "Eid is always at home with family and friends. But this year is going to be different. We’ll be celebrating Eid for the first time in Medina, Saudi Arabia. It’s always been a dream of ours, and to finally see it happening feels surreal. We’re really looking forward to it," adding, "I’m incredibly grateful. I feel truly blessed and lucky. I’m really excited to see how it unfolds, especially since we’ve never celebrated Eid outside our home before." Jannat Zubair celebrates Eid in Medina, Saudi Arabia

Talking about her customary Eid prep every year, the 23-year-old says: "Applying mehendi is such an important part of Eid, and we always make sure to apply it on the night the moon is sighted. Mehendi just adds to the festive feeling." She adds, “Then of course, there's all the Eid shopping, picking outfits and gifts.”

Jannat goes on to talk about an Eid-special dish that her father prepares every year, something that she looks forward to the most every year: "A lot of dishes are prepared at home. But there’s one dish I really look forward to every year and that is kemami sevai. Most people usually make doodh ki sevai. But my dad is from Lucknow and he's been eating this unique orange-coloured sevai since his childhood. He makes it every Eid, and it’s become a must-have for us."

When it comes to dressing up, Jannat enjoys experimenting with new styles on Eid. "I try to wear something different every year, it keeps things fun and fresh. That said, I don’t like my outfit to be too heavy. I prefer something comfortable, elegant, and a little unique," she shares.

Any specific traditions she enjoys? Jannat promptly replies saying she loves giving and receiving Eidi. "We usually ask our elders for Eidi, which is money given as a token of love. When I was younger, I didn’t give Eidi to anyone, no one expected it from me! But now, while I still receive Eidi, I also give it. This balance has made Eid even more meaningful for me," she shares adding, "This Eid, I’m just feeling incredibly blessed for all the love that surrounds me and the opportunities that keep coming my way."