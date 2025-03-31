Eid special| Vivian Dsena and wife Nouran Aly: Today is going to be all about celebrating with the family

Actor Vivian Dsena and wife Nouran Aly are going to be together this Eid, and that’s all that matters to them. With work taking him to various places around the world, making time for family is paramount. Actor Vivian Dsena with wife Nouran Aly

Both of them settle down for a quick chat with us. “If I am not shooting or even if I am occupied with too much work, I make sure that the last couple of days of Ramadan, along with Eid, I join Nouran, kids, and my our family to celebrate it together. I also align my holidays in a way that I don't miss such occasions,” tells us Vivian, as Nouran chimes in, “If at all he can't come then I travel to be with him and we have our own small gathering and celebration there.”

The couple, who got married in December 2022, still remembers the first Eid Vivian celebrated after embracing Islam in 2019, “I embraced Islam in Ramadan in Egypt, so when Eid came, her family invited me to spend it with them. It was a warm and new experience altogether for me.” Nouran adds, “I remember everything was new to him, but the moment he ate the sweets, he felt relaxed.” Vivian chuckles, “Everyone knows I have a big sweet tooth!”

What Eidi is the couple planning to give to their three daughters? “Besides so much of love & good duas to all our daughters, we are planning a nice family trip which has been pending since I came out of the Bigg Boss house,” Vivian shares.