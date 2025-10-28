Bigg Boss 19 fans slam 'so-called feminists' Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for calling Ashnoor ‘moti’ with ‘fugge jaisa moo’

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri faced backlash after a live feed captured them body-shaming fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur. The duo was heard discussing Ashnoor's weight gain, with Tanya remarking that despite her consistent gym routine, Ashnoor had still put on weight. Neelam added that Ashnoor's daily workouts seemed ineffective, expressing confusion over her weight gain. Fans outrage over Tanya and Neelam's body-shaming of Ashnoor Kaur on social media. Critics argue the show’s producers should address the issue seriously.

Tanya, Neelam, Kunickaa bodyshame Ashnoor

The conversation escalated as they criticised Ashnoor's outfit during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, suggesting it didn't suit her body type. Tanya even stated that if she or Neelam had worn the dress, it would have looked better.

Tanya called her, "Fugge jaisa mooh lekar ghoom rahi hai (her face is like a balloon)” while Amaal said she looks like an egg. Neelam was heard saying, “Dadi lag rahi hai (she is looking like a grandmother)”. Shehbaaz was seen saying, “Itni exercise lagati hai, moti hi rehti hai (she exercises, but still looks fat)”

Fans criticise

This discussion has sparked outrage among fans on social media, with many accusing Tanya and Neelam of crossing the line and body-shaming Ashnoor, who is just 21 years old.

Fans of Bigg Boss 19 were quick to criticise Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur, flooding social media with strong reactions. One user wrote, "Ise kehte h jab mukabala na kr pao toh burai krna start kr do (This happens when you can't compete so you start talking ill about the other person)."

Many praised Ashnoor, with comments like, “Ashnoor is the most graceful there” and, "She is already insecure about her body, but still she walks with confidence. And these people are just shaming her without any reason. She didn’t say a single bad word about them."

Viewers also took aim at so-called influencers in the house. One fan commented, "So-called spiritual influencer and feminists," and another added, "Kunika ji say I am a feminist, what is this, other girls always body shame Ashnoor. Still never saw taking stand. Salman bhai should talk about this. For 3 days, I've been talking about her body."

Fans emphasised Ashnoor’s maturity compared to others, saying, "She is the most mature girl I have seen in BB history or y 65 saal jo ki industry m rhe chuki h isko itni akal nahi h, or amaal seriously yarr ?? Shebhaz fitness ka bol raha h ??"

Many also criticised the show’s handling of the matter. "Body shaming is not content. It's serious issue. Makers should take action against them. But makers supporting this matter and didn't show these clip in the episode. Shame on makers."

About Bigg Boss 19 latest episode

The incident adds to the ongoing drama within the Bigg Boss 19 house, where relationships and alliances are constantly shifting. Previously, tensions arose between Tanya and Neelam over Tanya's friendship with contestant Farrhana Bhatt, leading to accusations of duplicity and a temporary rift in their relationship.