Salman Khan scolds Bigg Boss 19’s Ashnoor Kaur for her 'arrogance': You will be embarrassed of yourself

Superstar Salman Khan is set to return as the host for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, and he won’t be in a cheerful mood. The actor will be seen scolding several contestants, calling out Ashnoor Kaur for her arrogance and asking Kunickaa Sadanand to show more maturity in the game. The latest promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 shows Salman Khan slamming Ashnoor Kaur for her behaviour towards the show.

Salman Khan slams Ashnoor Kaur

The latest promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 shows Salman slamming Ashnoor Kaur for her behaviour towards the makers.

In the promo, he is seen asking the contestants, “Bigg Boss jaisa ek sadasya ghar mein hota, toh kis darje pe hote? (If someone like Bigg Boss was a member of the house, what status or position would they hold?)." To this, Kunickaa Sadanand responded, “Bade papa."

After this, Salman turned to Ashnoor and addressed her behaviour, asking if that’s how she would speak to her ‘bade papa’ and whether she thought it was appropriate to order him around the way she did with Bigg Boss.

Salman is seen telling Ashnoor, “Bade papa hain tumhare? Unse aise baat karloge? Order karoge bade papa ko mujhe abhi ke abhi footage dikhao? Kaun ho yaar aap. Aur wo bhi tab jab aapko clue hi nahi hai ki ho kya raha hai ghar mein. (Is that how you would talk to your ‘bade papa’? You’ll order your him saying, ‘Show me the footage right now’? Who even are you? And that too when you have no clue about what’s actually happening in the house). If I show you that footage you will be embarrassed of yourself. You look like an arrogant woman who thinks no end of herself."

In the episode, Salman will also be seen scolding Kunickaa, stating that she is completely responsible for the fight between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj during the captaincy task. He first asked Amaal to explain what he had said. Kunickaa disagreed, insisting that wasn’t his statement, but Salman quickly shushed her. Salman said, “Kunickaa apni izzat apne haathon mein hai. (Kunickaa, your dignity is in your own hands). You are repeating your mistakes again and again. Get some maturity back into you.”

Salman will also be seen confronting Nehal Chudasama over her obsession with Tanya Mittal, and schooling Mridul Tiwari for his lack of participation in the game.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the 19th season of the reality show follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. Last Sunday, the show witnessed its first elimination. Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek became the first contestants to exit this season in a double eviction.

Now, the remaining housemates include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha. The show streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.