Caleb Flynn, American Idol singer, makes big statement in wife Ashley's murder case amid girlfriend rumors; ‘not a…’

Caleb Flynn, the former American Idol contestant, has been accused of shooting his wife Ashley. The couple's daughters were asleep in their Tipp County home at the time. Initially, a burglary was reported at their place but as per the recent charges Ashley's death was ruled to be a murder. Caleb Flynn stands accused of killing his wife, Ashley. (X/@901Lulu)

Amid this there were unverified rumors on social media of Flynn having been in communication with another woman – allegedly a girlfriend. To be sure, there is no official confirmation of the same. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Meanwhile, Flynn issued a statement in court, as he entered a plea of not guilty.

What did Caleb Flynn say? Flynn, at the arraignment on Friday, gave a brief plea to the judge for a reduced bond. “I just want to take care of my daughters. I’m not a risk,” he said, as per reports.

His lawyer, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said “Caleb Flynn entered a plea of Not Guilty this morning and looks forward to defending this case. We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case. When the government runs out of leads or can’t develop leads and looks at a surviving spouse in cases such as these, the chance of a wrongful conviction increases.”

The bond for Flynn was set at $2 million. This has been criticized by his lawyer as well, who told Dayton Daily News it was ‘unnecessarily high’. It ‘denies him the opportunity to be at the funeral for his wife, which is an unspeakable tragedy,’ counsel for Flynn noted.

Flynn's lawyer added “It’s disturbing the speed at which this occurred…,” noting he questioned the ‘thoroughness’ of the investigation.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said that probable cause existed to charge Flynn in his wife's murder and added that the family and community ‘deserve a thorough, professional and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter.’.

Flynn had reportedly called 911 and told a dispatcher that someone entered their home and shot his wife. “Oh my god, somebody broke into my home, somebody broke into my home and shot my wife. My wife, she’s got two shots to her head, there’s blood everywhere,” Flynn reportedly said on the call. When a dispatcher had asked if his wife was breathing, Flynn had replied ‘No, I don’t think so.’