Effingham tornado threat: Videos emerge of scary storm along Ohio River Valley- Check map and path

A tornado-warned storm is moving along the Ohio River Valley near Effingham in Effingham County, Illinois as the NWS has placed multiple counties in Illinois under a tornado watches and warnings. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The NWS issued a tornado warning for Effingham County at 3:06pm local time on Thursday. The southern Effingham County area is especially vulnerable to the tornadoes, the NWS said.

Storm chasers on the ground shared a video of the storm as it approached Effingham. A scary video was shared by tornado chaser Freddy McKinney on X.