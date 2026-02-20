Effingham tornado threat: Videos emerge of scary storm along Ohio River Valley- Check map and path
A tornado-warned storm moving north northeast neared Effingham via Dieterich and Greenup as the NWS warned at 3:06pm. Storm chasers shared videos.
A tornado-warned storm is moving along the Ohio River Valley near Effingham in Effingham County, Illinois as the NWS has placed multiple counties in Illinois under a tornado watches and warnings.
The NWS issued a tornado warning for Effingham County at 3:06pm local time on Thursday. The southern Effingham County area is especially vulnerable to the tornadoes, the NWS said.
Storm chasers on the ground shared a video of the storm as it approached Effingham. A scary video was shared by tornado chaser Freddy McKinney on X.
Effingham Tornado Warning Map And Path
The areas most at threat are the southern and eastern parts of Effingham County, including areas south of Effingham and near Watson and Dietrich. The tornado-warned storm is moving east-northeast, tracking from near Watson toward Dietrich.
It could potentially move farther toward Newton if it maintains strength, the map showed. Here's a map of the rotation shared by storm chaser Max Velocity on X:
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
