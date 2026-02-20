Bloomington tornado warning: Check map as Monroe County, Columbus in Indiana brace for storm

Officials estimated more than 136,000 residents were within the alert zone, along with 25 schools and three hospitals.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Indianapolis said the warning remained in effect until 7:30 pm EST and covered parts of Monroe County, including Clear Creek, Ellettsville and Trevlac.

Residents in and around Bloomington were urged to take immediate cover after a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado warning was issued Thursday evening, per local time, with a heightened risk of destructive winds and life-threatening conditions.

Warning downgraded after initial alert BNO News later reported that the warning was downgraded and no longer classified as a PDS event. The tornado was described as observed, and preliminary reports indicated damage west of Bloomington.

Authorities continued urging residents to remain sheltered and monitor official updates.

Regional communities monitor storm movement Communities beyond Bloomington, including Columbus, closely tracked the storm as it moved across southern Indiana.

Earlier Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center warned of severe weather potential across parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Forecasters said a surface low forming over Kansas was expected to move northeast toward Illinois and southern Lake Michigan, drawing warm, moist air into Indiana.

Meteorologists cautioned that while storms might remain scattered, any sustained cells could produce tornadoes and other severe hazards. A strong EF2 or greater tornado was considered possible if storms intensified in the favorable wind environment.

Safety steps residents should take Emergency officials advised residents to:

Monitor live radar and local weather alerts

Move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor

Stay away from windows and exterior walls

Review evacuation and family safety plans

Keep phones charged and emergency kits ready

Authorities emphasized that rapidly changing conditions require constant monitoring of official weather updates and local emergency guidance.