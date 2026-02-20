Bloomington tornado warning: Check map as Monroe County, Columbus in Indiana brace for storm
Authorities downgraded the PDS tornado warning for Bloomington, yet residents were advised to remain sheltered.
Residents in and around Bloomington were urged to take immediate cover after a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado warning was issued Thursday evening, per local time, with a heightened risk of destructive winds and life-threatening conditions.
The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Indianapolis said the warning remained in effect until 7:30 pm EST and covered parts of Monroe County, including Clear Creek, Ellettsville and Trevlac.
Officials estimated more than 136,000 residents were within the alert zone, along with 25 schools and three hospitals.
“This is a life-threatening situation. Seek shelter now!” the warning stated.
Warning downgraded after initial alert
BNO News later reported that the warning was downgraded and no longer classified as a PDS event. The tornado was described as observed, and preliminary reports indicated damage west of Bloomington.
Authorities continued urging residents to remain sheltered and monitor official updates.
Regional communities monitor storm movement
Communities beyond Bloomington, including Columbus, closely tracked the storm as it moved across southern Indiana.
Earlier Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center warned of severe weather potential across parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Forecasters said a surface low forming over Kansas was expected to move northeast toward Illinois and southern Lake Michigan, drawing warm, moist air into Indiana.
Meteorologists cautioned that while storms might remain scattered, any sustained cells could produce tornadoes and other severe hazards. A strong EF2 or greater tornado was considered possible if storms intensified in the favorable wind environment.
Safety steps residents should take
Emergency officials advised residents to:
Monitor live radar and local weather alerts
Move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor
Stay away from windows and exterior walls
Review evacuation and family safety plans
Keep phones charged and emergency kits ready
Authorities emphasized that rapidly changing conditions require constant monitoring of official weather updates and local emergency guidance.
