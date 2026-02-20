Edit Profile
    Winter weather advisory in Nebraska, Ohio, New York, California: Full list of cities and counties affected

    The National Weather Service  issued a winter weather advisory for several states, including Nebraska, Ohio, New York, California, and Massachusetts

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 12:22 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    The National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday issued a winter weather advisory for several states, including Nebraska, Ohio, New York, California, and Massachusetts. Dozens of cities and counties have been affected by alerts.

    The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for several states (Unsplash)
    Southern California

    A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 AM local time Friday for the Eastern San Gabriel Mountains and Northern Ventura County Mountains. Forecasters expect:

    4 inches possible between 3,500 and 4,500 feet

    6 to 12 inches between 4,500 and 6,000 feet

    1 to 2 feet above 6,000 feet

    Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph are forecast through Thursday, making mountain roads and passes extremely hazardous. Similar warnings cover the I-5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Antelope Valley Foothills, Western San Gabriel Mountains, and Highway 14 Corridor. In Los Angeles, rain continues through Thursday afternoon.

    Iowa

    The National Weather Service in Des Moines has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory for western and parts of central Iowa. Snow is expected to begin between 3 PM and 7 PM on Thursday and taper off between 2 AM and 5 AM Friday. Precipitation may start as rain in some areas before changing to snow. A narrow band of heavier snow is likely, with rates up to 1 inch per hour possible in that zone.

    Snow totals are generally 2 to 5 inches in heavier areas, with a few spots possibly exceeding 6 inches. Outside the main band, amounts drop sharply over short distances. In northern Iowa communities such as Mason City, Algona, Estherville, and Decorah, totals are projected at 2 to 4 inches, though higher amounts are possible if the heavy band drifts north. Gusty north winds of 15 to 20 mph, with stronger gusts at times, will reduce visibility and create slick conditions, especially during the evening commute.

    NWS gives tips

    Weather-related vehicle crashes kill more than 6,000 people and injure over 480,000 nationwide each year. When traveling in snow or freezing rain, slow down and assume ice is present on roadways when temperatures are near freezing. If ice forms on power lines or tree branches, the weight may cause them to snap and fall. Avoid driving in those conditions if possible. Choose routes with fewer trees and power lines, and never touch a downed power line; call 911 immediately if you see one.

    Additional tips

    Tell family or friends your destination, route, and expected arrival time if traveling out of town in dangerous weather.

    Keep your gas tank full and carry a windshield scraper, jumper cables, small shovel, flashlight, cell phone, blanket, extra warm clothing, drinking water, and high-calorie non-perishable food.

    If stranded, stay calm, call someone to report your location, and do not attempt to walk to safety. Attach a cloth to your antenna or mirror to signal for help, and use the dome light and flashers to make your vehicle more visible.

    Be alert for snow plows and give them plenty of room. Only pass a plow when you can clearly see the road ahead.

    Check road conditions before departing.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

    © 2026 HindustanTimes