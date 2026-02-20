‘F--- Trump’: Democrat Juliana Stratton of Illinois under fire over ‘vulgar’ campaign ad for primaries
Juliana Stratton launched a blunt anti-Donald Trump Senate ad featuring a vulgar slogan, drawing backlash online as her primary bid heats up.
Democrat Juliana Stratton, former Lieutenant Governor of Illinois, is making a bid for the Senate from the state and is facing a tough challenge in the Democratic Party primaries. Amid that, Stratton has launched a scathing attack on Trump in a campaign advert.
"F*** Trump, vote Juliana," the campaign tagline reads. In the video, various residents of Chicago's southside could be seen repeating the slogan before Juliana Stratton comes on and says, "They said it, not me..." The video attracted a lot of flak on social media for allegedly being vulgar.
Here's the video:
Campaign Advert Sparks MAGA Backlash
The video sparked backlash from accounts on X linked to President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement. Many of the popular MAGA accounts hit back at the Democrat Senate hopeful over the video.
Johnny MAGA, a popular MAGA Account wrote: "There’s no bottom for the Democrats. Gutter trash behavior."
“This is their idea of a good political ad,” joked Libs of TikTok, a popular far-right account on X.
This story is being updated.
