American Idol 2025 winner: Who won the finale today?

American Idol Season 23 is set to announce its winner. The fight is between top 2 - John Foster and Jamal Roberts after Breanna Nix was ousted from the race on Sunday. John Foster and Jamal Roberts are the American Idol 2023 top 2(X)

Ultimately, Jamal Roberts was announced as the winner.

Who is Jamal Roberts?

Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old physical education teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, captivated American Idol Season 23 audiences, securing a top-three spot in the finale. A father of three daughters—Harmoni (6), Lyrik (4), and Gianna Grace (born April 2025)—Roberts is married, though his wife’s name remains undisclosed.

He auditioned with Rick James’s “Mary Jane,” wowing judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood, and advanced through Hollywood with performances like Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” and Teddy Swims’s “The Door". His rendition of Tom Odell’s “Heal” for the Top 12 “Iconic American Idol Moments” theme, described as a “gospel prayer,” was a highlight, released as a single before the finale.

Roberts, the fourth Mississippian to reach Idol’s top three, received a hero’s welcome in Meridian.

Who is the runner-up John Foster?

John Foster, a 27-year-old musician and part-time music teacher from Addis, Louisiana, emerged as a standout contestant on American Idol Season 23, reaching the top three in the finale. Born and raised in Addis, Foster auditioned in Los Angeles with Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” earning a Golden Ticket to Hollywood, as reported by WAFB.

His soulful performances, including an original song, “Tell That Angel I Love Her,” dedicated to high school friends Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill who died in a 2023 car accident, resonated with audiences during the Top 20 “Songs of Faith” special, per Entertainment Now.

A parade in Addis on May 14, 2025, honored his Idol success. Foster released an updated version of “Tell That Angel I Love Her” before the finale, available on Spotify and Apple Music. His journey was marked by growth, with judge Luke Bryan praising his newfound confidence.

Ahead of the finale, he told Baton Rouge’s WBRZ, “My hometown visit was proof of the fact that even if I were to be eliminated at number 3, I would forever have a place in the industry somewhere. Addis, Brusly, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Baton Rouge, you’ve been supporting me in my early days while I was still honing my artistry in those bars, restaurants, and venues.”