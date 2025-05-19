American Idol prize money: How much will John Foster and Jamal Roberts get if they win?

The American Idol Season 23 finale on Sunday showcased Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts vying for the title. Soon after the contestants put up their performances, it was time for host Ryan Seacrest to announce the top two. Breanna Nix was ousted from the race, with John Foster and Jamal Roberts going to the top 2. John Foster and Jamal Roberts are the American Idol 2023 top 2(X)

One among the two - Foster or Roberts - will take home the American Idol title and a whopping prize money. No 2025-specific prize details were explicitly revealed before the show. Here's a breakdown of how much the winner can take home based on past seasons.

Prize Money for the Winner

Winner’s Prize: According to a Newsweek report from last year, the winner gets a record contract with Hollywood Records. They receive $125,000, and then an additional $100,000 after they complete an entire album for a total of $250,000, according to the report.

Newsweek further added that the American Idol winners ‘have a budget of as much as $300,000 to record that album, which is given as an advance that they will have to pay back against future earnings’.

This structure has been consistent since the show’s early seasons, adjusted for inflation. John Foster or Jamal Roberts, if crowned the 2025 winner, would likely receive this amount, pending contract fulfillment.

How the American Idol Winner is Determined

The American Idol winner for Season 23 is determined through a structured process centered on public voting during the live finale, with specific rules governing vote collection and tallying.

Votes are cast by the public during the live American Idol finale. Voting occurs in real time across the US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Voters must be at least 13 years old. Online and app voting require an ABC account, while text voting incurs carrier charges.