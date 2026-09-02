Who was Marion Scotto? All about Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto’s mother amid 'tearful' live tribute after death

Marion Scotto, the beloved mother of Rosanna Scotto and the "heart of Fresco by Scotto," has died at 90. Her death comes as Rosanna, a longtime Fox 5 anchor, paid tribute to her mother's life, legacy and the family restaurant she built from scratch. Marion Scotto dies at 90. (Instagram/ @rosannascotto)

Who was Rosanna Scotto's Mother? Marion Scotto was the mother of Rosanna, she was 90 when she died.

Marion Scotto was previously married to Anthony Scotto from 1957 until his death on August 22, 2021. Her children include Rosanna Scotto, Elaina Scotto, John Scotto and Anthony Scotto Jr., who is co-owner of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City. She was also grandmother to Jenna Scotto and Louis Ruggerio, as per IMDb.

Rosanna announced her mom's death in an August 26, 2026, Instagram post.

Rosanna wrote in a tribute that for more than three decades, "Mama Scotto" welcomed diners to her Midtown Manhattan restaurant as though they were guests in her own home, adding that her mother treated everyone equally, whether they were presidents, celebrities or everyday New Yorkers.

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Rosanna said that Marion took a tremendous "leap of faith" to open the star-studded Midtown eatery in 1993, even mortgaging the Brooklyn home where she and her late husband, Anthony, raised their family. The gamble became a lasting family legacy. "She believed in her family. She believed in hard work," Rosanna wrote.

A mother of four, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother, Marion considered her family her greatest accomplishment, according to Rosanna.

She also became a familiar face on FOX 5, joining her daughter for holiday broadcasts and sharing recipes and family traditions, as per Page Six.

Fresco by Scotto is still owned by the family and remains famous for its classic Italian dishes. It has welcomed everyone from world leaders and celebrities to generations of New Yorkers. Over the years, Fresco has welcomed an A-list roster that has included Jay-Z, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Selena Gomez, Sylvester Stallone, Nick Jonas and Whitney Houston, along with world leaders, athletes and countless Broadway and Hollywood stars, as per Page Six.