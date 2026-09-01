Erin Piacenti: How much did Bank of America VP earn? Details amid Times Square stabbing death

Bank of America shared a statement on her death. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones,” the bank said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

Erin Piacenti, 32, was a vice president in Bank of America's business selection and conflicts unit, as per her LinkedIn profile. She was killed in a stabbing incident in Times Square on Monday.

Erin Piacenti , a 32-year-old Bank of America vice president, was killed in a stabbing at New York City’s Times Square on Monday. As questions grow about her life and career, here’s what is known about her and her estimated salary.

How much does a Vice President at Bank of America typically earn?

How much does a Vice President at Bank of America typically earn?

What was Erin Piacenti's role at Bank of America?

What was Erin Piacenti's role at Bank of America?

Also read: Erin Piacenti: Bank of America reacts as VP killed in Times Square stabbing - 5 things to know

Erin Piacenti's salary While her exact net worth or salary is not available, here is an estimate based on industry data.

As per Glassdoor, the estimated average salary for a Vice President at Bank of America globally is around $182,000 per year in the US. The average annual total compensation is around $163,000.

According to 6figr, employees at Bank of America working as Vice President earn an average of $163,000, with pay mostly ranging from $132,000 to $431,000.

Also read: Erin Piacenti family: Who is Bank of America VP's husband, Frank? Their family in focus amid fatal stabbing

HT.com couldn't independently verify her salary. These are estimated figures based on industry data and not Piacenti's confirmed personal salary.

What happened in Times Square New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Monday in a press briefing that a woman carrying multiple knives stabbed two people in Times Square before police used a Taser and fired their weapons.

Bank of America's Manhattan office is located close to Times Square at One Bryant Park. The bank also has other locations across New York City.

Piacenti sustained stab wounds in the incident and was later pronounced dead, the NYPD said. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch added that the attack appeared random and unprovoked.

"The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Force Investigation Division," the NYPD said in a statement, adding that the suspect, Pamela Cisneros, a 49-year-old woman, was killed on Monday as officers responded, as per Reuters.