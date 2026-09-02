Edouard makes landfall near Johnson Bayou: Videos show extreme rain around Cameron Parish amid flood alert; WATCH
Heavy rain spread across portions of Texas and Louisiana as Edouard approached the Gulf Coast, raising concerns over possible flooding.
Tropical Storm Edouard reached the Gulf Coast on Tuesday afternoon, making landfall near Johnson Bayou in Louisiana as the storm pushed inland.
The National Hurricane Center reported that Edouard was located about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).
Edouard fuels regional flood risk
Heavy rain spread across portions of Texas and Louisiana as Edouard approached the Gulf Coast, raising concerns over possible flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Deep Dive
Locals capture heavy rainfall conditions
Residents in areas affected by Tropical Storm Edouard took to social media to share videos showing the heavy rain and conditions they experienced as the storm moved through.
One user driving along Highway 82 on the Louisiana coast posted footage showing intense downpours, with windshield wipers rapidly sweeping across the vehicle’s windshield to maintain visibility.
"1:30 pm. Driving E on Highway 82 along the #Louisiana coast, through the core of #EDOUARD," the user wrote.
Also read | Timber, Plaskett wildfires grow in Monterey County: Alarming warning, evacuation order, shelters, Highway 1 closure
"A National Ocean Service station at Port Arthur, Texas, (PORT2) recently reported a sustained wind of 40 mph (65 km/h) and a wind gust to 49 mph (78 km/h). This will be the last hourly position update. Future information will be provided in the next full forecast at 4 PM CDT," a public advisory update from NHC read.
Tropical Storm Edouard came ashore at around 2:20 p.m. near Johnson Bayou, Louisiana. The storm had been forecast to reach the northwestern Gulf Coast shortly after 1 p.m., as tropical storm conditions began affecting parts of the Upper Texas and southwestern Louisiana coasts.
Jefferson County faces flood threat
The first flash flood warning of the day was issued at 3 p.m., with more warnings potentially expected. It covered Jefferson County in the Golden Triangle and was set to remain active through the early evening.
Also read | Lindsay Clancy verdict: What happens if jurors deadlock? Will a new trial take place?
The Hurricane Center forecast that Edouard would bring 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rain from the Texas coast into east-central Texas, with some locations potentially receiving as much as 9 inches (23 centimeters). Southwestern Louisiana was expected to receive comparatively lighter rainfall.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More