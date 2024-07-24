Bosco Martis calls Jr NTR a ‘fabulous’ dancer: ‘He is one of the most celebrated performers’

‘He is cool with his dance moves’

Bosco has been roped in to choreograph a song for Devara: Part 1. Talking about his experience working on the film, he said, “I am working on Devara, it's not a hectic song, it's a smooth choreography that we are doing in the film. Jr NTR is fabulous, he is one of the most celebrated performers back there. He is also cool with his dance moves. You enjoy seeing him dance, it's great. I had a blast working with him.”

Bosco recently also shared a picture with Jr NTR on his Instagram, writing, “At last we get to VIBE with the exceptionally talented @jrntr #devara #boscocaesar @blmdancestudios @boscolesliemartis.”

Jr NTR’s dancing skills

Jr NTR made a career out of starring in mass cinema. He’s known for his energetic dancing skills as much as he is for his performances. Most recently, his last film, RRR with SS Rajamouli, saw him show off his moves in the song Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan. Prem Rakshit’s choreography for the number was praised globally after the film was released on Netflix.

Bosco has choreographed numbers for numerous Bollywood hits. Most recently, his moves for Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba went viral and received praise.

About Devara: Part 1

Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film will be released in theatres in multiple languages on September 27 this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film’s music and R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer.

This is Koratala and Jr NTR’s second collaboration after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. Shooting for the film has been in progress since 2023. The film was supposed to be released in April, but it was postponed. Jr NTR will also soon be seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.