Did this plastic surgeon just confirm ‘working on Janhvi Kapoor’s nose'? His ‘liked’ comment sparks Reddit chatter

Dr. Raj Kanodia, a famous surgeon, was popular on Reddit today for liking a post that claimed he performed Janhvi Kapoor's rhinoplasty. Khloe Kardashian, another attendee at the event, had earlier admitted that Dr. Kanodia performed her rhinoplasty. Renowned surgeon Dr Raj Kanodia, like a comment which claimed he did Janhvi Kapoor's rhinoplasty.

Users were divided over the surgeon going against HIPAA (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) rules. The law typically prohibits healthcare providers and covered entities from sharing protected information without patient consent, except with authorised representatives. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor was surprised on reaction to Ambedkar vs Gandhi comment)

The Reddit post was captioned as, “Dr. Raj Kanodia was at the Ambani wedding - Khloe admitted he did her rhinoplasty but he liked a comment confirming he did Janhvi’s - isn’t this a HIPAA violation?” A user reponded to it and wrote, “Ok- I think lawyers here in the US would argue that a like doesn’t necessarily mean a confirmation. However, I have been to plastic surgery office before to get a quote for myself and we are asked to sign waivers bc they can use our before and after pics in their portfolio. I do think the optics of this are poor though.” Another user wrote, “Ehhh I guess they could argue that, but as you said it does look bad on his part. I would never trust a doctor that liked comments like that. Surely people can speculate all they’d like, but it just looks awful especially that it’s his top comment.”

A user also opined, “HIPAA does cover non-US citizens that received care in the US and the comment does imply a patient-provider relationship - But if Jahnvi signed a consent form for disclosure, this is not be a HIPAA violation.” A fan pointed out, “Even with HIPAA( which is US specific law) if the patient voluntarily discloses the information, or agrees to it being disclosed then no violation has occurred. The same principles apply to traditional doctor-patient confidentiality.”

Dr Raj Kanodia shares pictures from Ambani wedding

Dr Kanodia had recently shared his pictures with Janhvi and reels from Anant-Radhika's wedding. He captioned his post as, “Once in a lifetime honor and privilege to be invited to the most memorable ceremony of the century - Anant Ambani and Radhika’s wedding. Adding to the celebration, it was amazing connecting with some of my dear friends all the way across the world, in my home country, India.”

