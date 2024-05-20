Hrithik Roshan's banter with War 2 co-star Jr NTR on his birthday: ‘Master is proud of the student in the kitchen’
Hrithik Roshan took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish Jr NTR on his birthday. But what seems to be an inside joke between them both has left fans confused.
Telugu actor Jr NTR turns a year older on May 20 and his War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan had a special birthday wish for him. While fans loved to see the Bollywood actor wish the Tollywood actor on his birthday, many were left confused by the message, which seemed to be an inside joke between them both. (Also Read: War 2 x Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan meet Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Jr NTR for dinner)
‘This time we spin together’
On Monday evening, Hrithik took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “A very Happy Birthday to you @tarak9999! Here's to another incredible spin around the sun. This time we spin together! I hope by the end of it the master is proud of the student in the kitchen! Haha! Stay healthy. Stay blessed.”
Jr NTR replied, “Hahaha… Thank you so much Sir. Had a congenial War on sets with you. Can’t wait to be back with you and spin around the Sun together… As they say when the student is ready the teacher will appear and you are ready.”
Fans were however confused by what Hrithik meant about the master, student and the kitchen. One fan commented, “Master is proud of the student in the kitchen...#War2,” sharing a meme that wondered “what’s happening here.” Another wrote, “Student evaru Teacher evaru ra picchekkutundi. (Who’s the student and who’s the teacher, I’m confused)” One decoded, “So You Mean Hrithik Is Student And You Are Teacher?” Some other fans wondered why Jr NTR’s look from War 2 wasn’t released on his birthday.
About War 2
Ayan Mukerji took over as the director of War 2, while the first part was directed by Siddharth Anand. Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films (YRF) is producing the sequel too, which will see Hrithik face off Jr NTR. However, their tweets hint at a more student-teacher relationship in the film and otherwise. The film’s shooting is in progress in Mumbai and pictures of both the actors were leaked when they shot outdoors. Hrithik will reprise his role as RAW agent Kabir and it remains to be seen what role Jr NTR plays.
