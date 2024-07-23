Harleen Sethi says there is more to her identity than being labelled Vicky Kaushal's ex: 'That ship has sailed'

Harleen reacts to Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend tag

Harleen, on being quizzed on how she deals with media attention on her personal life after so many years, she opined, “Even in my Instagram bio, I have written 'I am,' there is nothing more. I call myself a general and I don't even recognize myself only as an actor. I am all of it: I am an actor, I am a sister, I am a friend, I am a confident woman, I am a fearless woman or I am a scared woman. It's 'I am'... that's what I need.”

She further said, “I think you are a product of all the experiences you’ve had in your life. So it is very important to be grateful to everything and everybody who has come into your life and given you some experience and some lessons. I am grateful for it all. But, there is no point holding on to something. Everybody has their own journey and that ship has sailed. So let it sail, let it sail beautifully, and you surf. You have your own journey.”

Vicky Kaushal-Harleen Sethi's relationship

In 2019, Vicky publicly announced that he was in a relationship with actress Harleen. They met through a mutual friend and quickly fell in love. According to many entertainment portals, it was Vicky’s decision to part ways. After the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor gained immense attention and fame. Fans believe that it was around this time that the duo ended their relationship.

Harleen was recently seen in Gulshan Deviah-Anurag Kashyap starrer crime action-thriller series - Bad Cop.