Bad Newz box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri-starrer sees huge drop on first Monday

Bad Newz drops on day 4

The Vicky-starrer, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, managed to earn an estimated ₹3.5 crore nett on its first Monday. This is a massive drop from its earnings on Sunday, which amounted to ₹11.15 crore. The film had also performed decently on Friday and Saturday, amassing ₹8.3 crore and ₹10.25 crore respectively. A drop in the earnings from the weekend to the first weekday is quite common, but the degree in drop is quite significant.

It's particularly noticeable since Vicky had scored his career's best opening day with Bad Newz, beating Aditya Dhar's 2019 blockbuster military drama Uri: The Magical Strike. While the collections didn't pick up like that film over the weekend, Vicky still managed to score his career's third highest opening weekend for Bad Newz with ₹29.5 crore, right below Uri ( ₹35.73 crore) and Meghna Gulzar's 2018 coming-of-age espionage drama Raazi ( ₹32.94 crore). After the Monday collections, Bad Newz' total now stands at ₹33 crore.

About Bad Newz

Released on July 19, the film follows the story of a woman (Triptii Dimri), who gets pregnant with twins with two different men in a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers (played by Vicky and Ammy Virk).

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Bad Newz also stars Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role. It is the spiritual successor of Raj Mehta's 2019 blockbuster Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Vicky will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's period drama Chhaava and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.