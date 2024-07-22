Modern Masters trailer: NTR Jr calls SS Rajamouli a ‘mad man’ in documentary on his filmmaking career

Netflix dropped the trailer for a new documentary on SS Rajamouli, the man behind films like RRR, Baahubali and Magadheera. Titled Modern Masters, the trailer gives viewers a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes in a film that is helmed by Rajamouli. There is no space for compromise in the set, as Rajamouli will go to any lengths to tell the story as per the requirements it demands. (Also read: SS Rajamouli on expanding the Baahubali universe beyond the animated series: ‘It took time to find the right people’) SS Rajamouli is a still from the trailer of Modern Masters.

About the trailer

The trailer began with Rajamouli saying, “I want to tell an incredible story. I just want people to get invested in the movie.” The trailer then gives a glimpse into the making of the director, and how his films have touched the pulse of the audience time and time again. It features actors, technicians and family members as well, who come in and share their experience of working with him.

NTR Jr says that Rajamouli is ‘born’ to make films and tell stories that have not been told. He also called him a ‘mad man’ for his dedication to the film. “There is no point arguing with him. Just deliver what he wants. Get out of here.” Prabhas, who acted in Baahubali, says: “I have never met someone like that. He is a mad person. That's all.”

James Cameron on Rajamouli

Filmmaker Karan Johar adds that Rajamouli is already a ‘legend’ and only become an even bigger legend in his career from now on. Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron, one who made Titanic and Avatar, also makes a presence, and adds: “He certainly has the respect to be able to do anything and work with anybody.”

SS Rajamouli’s last film RRR won his global recognition, and turned out to be a blockbuster. MM Keeravani won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, making it the first song from an Indian film, as well as the first from an Asian film, to win in the category. Directed by Raghav Khanna and produced by Anupama Chopra, Modern Masters arrives on Netflix on August 2.