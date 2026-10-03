Arbaaz Khan walks away when asked about Salman Khan at Mumbai event: ‘Was the question related to event?'

He later made his displeasure clear, suggesting that he dismissed the question because it was unrelated to the event. Arbaaz turned back and asked the media, “Jewellery se related tha? Aaj ke event se related tha woh sawal (Was it related to jewellery? Was that question related to today’s event)?”

Arbaaz, however, did not let the reporter finish the question and walked away. He quickly said, “Excuse me... Thank you, thank you,” before leaving.

At the event, Arbaaz was posing for photographs and answering questions from the media. Amid this, a media person seem to be asking him about Salman’s recent comments on Bigg Boss 20, where the actor criticised paparazzi for clicking inappropriate photographs of celebrities.

Arbaaz Khan recently attended an event in Mumbai on Friday, October 2. The actor interacted with the media at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake during a jewellery brand event. However, his interaction with the paparazzi and reporters has caught attention online after he walked away when asked a question about his brother and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan .

What did Salman Khan say on Bigg Boss? In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Salman called out photographers for clicking celebrities from inappropriate angles. He said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that, Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”

He added, “When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people. They do this all the time at every function. What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Once I find out who they are...”

About Arbaaz Khan Arbaaz Khan was last seen in the 2026 film Bihu Attack, directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan. Dev Menaria, Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev, Raza Murad, Yukti Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Mir Sarwar, Dimpu Baruah and Amiee Misobbah also played prominent roles in the film.

Arbaaz is married to makeup artist Shura Khan. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025.