Sshura Khan shuts down troll who called husband Arbaaz Khan an ‘old man’ with savage comeback

The social media user asked Sshura, “R u happy with old man," along with a laughing emoji. To this, Sshura clapped back at him with her savage reply. Replying to the troll, she wrote, “Are you for real? He’s not an old man, he’s a limited-edition vintage model."

During the Q&A session, one social media user appeared to take a swipe at the couple's age gap, asking Sshura, 36, if she was happy with her “old man.”

On Sunday, Sshura hosted an interactive Q&A session on Instagram, where she addressed several questions from followers. During the session, one social media user took a dig at her marriage to Arbaaz (58), referring to him as an “old man.” Unfazed by the remark, Sshura responded with a witty comeback.

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have often served couple goals with their social media posts and public appearances. However, Sshura recently found herself responding to online criticism after a social media user took a swipe at her marriage to the actor-producer, referring to Arbaaz as an “old man.” And Sshura didn’t let the remark slide.

Meanwhile, another social media user asked, “What made you say yes to your first date with Arbaaz?" to which Sshura replied," I lost a bet to him, so I had to treat him to dinner," along with a smiley emoji. Another social media user asked how their married life is going, to which she replied, “Mast."

One was curious to know who chose the name Sipaara Khan for her and Arbaaz’s daughter. “Salim uncle (Arbaaz’s dad)," wrote Sshura. When asked how motherhood is going, she described it as “a magical journey" where she is “simultaneously exhausted, entertained, and being summoned every 12 seconds."

About Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan For those unaware, Sshura Khan is a celebrity make-up artist who has worked extensively in the film and television industry. She met Arbaaz Khan on the sets of Patna Shukla. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time and only made it official at the time of their wedding. On December 24, 2023, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at the Mumbai residence of Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The wedding was attended by close family members and a few industry insiders.

This marked Arbaaz’s second marriage. He was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan Khan.

Since their wedding, Arbaaz and Sshura have often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, delighting fans with their playful and affectionate posts. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara, on October 5, 2025. Sshura was admitted to a Mumbai hospital shortly before delivery, and the news of the baby’s arrival was confirmed the same day. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani before getting married to Sshura.