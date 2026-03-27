Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan shares adorable glimpse of daughter Sipaara Khan from Eid celebrations. See pic

On Thursday, Sshura took to Instagram to share a close-up picture capturing her baby’s tiny feet. The little one was dressed in a delicate white outfit, beautifully detailed with embroidery, and adorned with traditional silver anklets. The soft, intimate frame focused solely on the baby’s feet, offering a subtle yet endearing peek into her personal life without revealing her daughter’s face. Keeping the caption simple, Sshura wrote, “Eid Vibes ❤️”, perfectly capturing the festive spirit of the moment.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan embraced parenthood in October 2025 as they welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan. The couple has largely kept their child away from the public eye, but Sshura recently treated fans to a rare and heartwarming glimpse during Eid celebrations, and it is all things adorable.

The post quickly garnered attention online, with fans flooding the comments section with love and blessings. Many couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable picture, with one user writing, “Awww… so adorable,” while another commented, “Masha Allah, so cute.” Several fans also expressed curiosity, requesting Sshura to reveal the baby’s face. One comment that stood out read, “Those little anklets are everything. Mashallah.”

About Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan For those unaware, Sshura Khan is a celebrity make-up artist who has worked extensively in the film and television industry. She met Arbaaz Khan on the sets of Patna Shukla. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time and only made it official at the time of their wedding. On December 24, 2023, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at the Mumbai residence of Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The wedding was attended by close family members and a few industry insiders.

This marked Arbaaz’s second marriage. He was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan Khan. Since their wedding, Arbaaz and Sshura have often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, delighting fans with their playful and affectionate posts.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara, on October 5, 2025. Sshura was admitted to a Mumbai hospital shortly before delivery, and the news of the baby’s arrival was confirmed the same day.

The Khan family's Eid celebration Meanwhile, the Khan family’s Eid celebrations were equally special this year. Salman Khan celebrated the festival with his family at his Mumbai residence and was seen greeting fans gathered outside. The actor waved, blew flying kisses, and thanked well-wishers for their love and prayers for his father, Salim Khan.

The occasion held even more significance as Salim Khan had been discharged from hospital just days before Eid after undergoing treatment for a brain haemorrhage. The family came together to celebrate the festival, posing for the paparazzi and extending warm wishes to fans, making it a memorable and joyous occasion for all.