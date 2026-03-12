Arbaaz Khan shares update on father Salim Khan after brain haemorrhage, assures he'll be discharged soon
Salim Khan was hospitalised on February 17 after a brain haemorrhage and is under observation. His son, Arbaaz Khan, shared that his health is improving.
Veteran writer Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The veteran screenwriter is still under medical observation, and fans continue to pray for his speedy recovery. In a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Arbaaz Khan shared an update on his father’s health.
Arbaaz Khan gives update on Salim Khan's health
Arbaaz was recently spotted attending an Iftar party in Mumbai. As he left the gathering, the actor was surrounded by paparazzi. While interacting with them, Arbaaz spoke about his father’s health and said, “He is better now, he's improving now. Dad is better.” When another paparazzo asked him about Salim Khan’s discharge from the hospital, he replied, “Soon. Inshallah.”
Salim Khan’s hospitalisation
The veteran writer was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital on February 17 by his personal doctor. Soon after the news broke, Salman Khan was seen rushing to the hospital to visit his father.
A day later, the doctor treating the veteran writer shared that Salim Khan had undergone a small procedure after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Speaking to the media, Dr Jalil Parkar revealed that Salim had experienced a minor haemorrhage.
“There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer,” he said.
The doctor also stated that Salim Khan’s blood pressure was “high” when he was admitted and that he was experiencing some “jerks”. “He was given immediate care at the hospital,” he added.
Several stars, including Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan and Malaika Arora, visited the veteran writer in hospital. However, the family has not released an official statement regarding his health so far. Fans are now awaiting news of his discharge.
About Arbaaz Khan’s recent work
Arbaaz Khan was most recently seen in the 2026 action drama film Bihu Attack. Helmed by Suzad Iqbal Khan, the film was produced by Prabir Kanta Saha and Dev Menaria. It also featured Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev, Raza Murad, Yukti Kapoor and Hiten Tejwani. The film received mixed reviews upon its release. The actor is yet to announce his next project.
On the personal front, Arbaaz embraced fatherhood again when he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with Sshura Khan in 2025. The couple named their daughter Sipaara Khan. Previously, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora, and the former couple share a son, Arhaan Khan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.