Arbaaz Khan shares update on father Salim Khan after brain haemorrhage, assures he'll be discharged soon

Arbaaz was recently spotted attending an Iftar party in Mumbai. As he left the gathering, the actor was surrounded by paparazzi. While interacting with them, Arbaaz spoke about his father’s health and said, “He is better now, he's improving now. Dad is better.” When another paparazzo asked him about Salim Khan’s discharge from the hospital, he replied, “Soon. Inshallah.”

Veteran writer Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The veteran screenwriter is still under medical observation, and fans continue to pray for his speedy recovery. In a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Arbaaz Khan shared an update on his father’s health.

Salim Khan’s hospitalisation The veteran writer was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital on February 17 by his personal doctor. Soon after the news broke, Salman Khan was seen rushing to the hospital to visit his father.

A day later, the doctor treating the veteran writer shared that Salim Khan had undergone a small procedure after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Speaking to the media, Dr Jalil Parkar revealed that Salim had experienced a minor haemorrhage.

“There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer,” he said.

The doctor also stated that Salim Khan’s blood pressure was “high” when he was admitted and that he was experiencing some “jerks”. “He was given immediate care at the hospital,” he added.

Several stars, including Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan and Malaika Arora, visited the veteran writer in hospital. However, the family has not released an official statement regarding his health so far. Fans are now awaiting news of his discharge.

About Arbaaz Khan’s recent work Arbaaz Khan was most recently seen in the 2026 action drama film Bihu Attack. Helmed by Suzad Iqbal Khan, the film was produced by Prabir Kanta Saha and Dev Menaria. It also featured Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev, Raza Murad, Yukti Kapoor and Hiten Tejwani. The film received mixed reviews upon its release. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

On the personal front, Arbaaz embraced fatherhood again when he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with Sshura Khan in 2025. The couple named their daughter Sipaara Khan. Previously, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora, and the former couple share a son, Arhaan Khan.