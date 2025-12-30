Malaika Arora got 'judgement and backlash' from family over Arbaaz Khan divorce: 'How can you put your happiness first?'

Actor Malaika Arora has shared a rare peek into her personal life in a new interview, where she spoke about the judgement and backlash she was subjected to, not just fro the public but even from her friends and family during her divorce. Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married from 1998-2017.

Malaika Arora on her divorce and marriage

In a recent interaction with India Today, Malaika opened up about the response to her decision to end her marriage. “I faced a lot of judgment and backlash, not just from the public, but even from my friends and family. I was questioned about all my choices at that point. Nonetheless, I’m so happy that I stuck by my choices. I have no regrets. I didn’t know what was in store for me. I didn’t know what lay ahead. But I knew at that point, I needed to make that move in my life. I felt it was important for me to be happy. Nobody understands that; they are like, ‘How can you put your happiness first?’ But I was okay being on my own,” the actor said.

Malaika said that the experience of a failed marriage has not put her off the institution altogether. “I do believe in marriage, but that doesn’t mean it’s meant for me. If it happens, great. But I’m not seeking it. I’m very content. I was married. Then I moved beyond that. I’ve been in relationships. But I am not jaded. I still love my life. I love the idea of love. I love being loved and sharing love. I love being in a situation where I can nurture something beautiful. So, I’m totally open to it. But at the same time, I’m not seeking it. If it happens, if it comes knocking at my door, then I will,” she added.

Malaika's personal life

Malaika and Arbaaz share one son - Arhaan, 23. While Arbaaz married stylist Shura Khan recently, Malaika has not remarried. She was in a high-profile relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor from 2016 to 2024.