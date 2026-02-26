Aamir Khan says Salim Khan is still in ICU, but his health is improving: ‘We are all praying he returns home soon’
Actor Aamir Khan revealed meeting Salim Khan's family at the hospital and shared update on his health, revealing that he is praying for his speedy recovery.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan sparked concern after he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17. Several actors, including Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan, visited the screenwriter in the hospital, and now Aamir has shared a health update on Salman Khan’s father.
Aamir Khan shares health update of Salim Khan
Speaking to the media at an event, Aamir revealed that he couldn’t meet Salim Khan personally when he went to the hospital, but sat with the family instead. He said, “Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi se theek hojaayen (I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon) because he is in the ICU. I couldn’t meet him personally, but sat with the family.”
The superstar added, “Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz ki unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye (Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored).”
Why was Salim Khan admitted to hospital?
According to a statement released by the hospital, Salim was brought to the emergency department by his family doctor and was admitted at 8:30 am under the care of pulmonologist Dr Jalil D Parkar.
Salman Khan and his family have remained tight-lipped about Salim Khan’s condition. Last week, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the writer, revealed that Salim had suffered a minor haemorrhage. “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.”
Several celebrities, from Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh to Javed Akhtar, also visited Salim Khan in the hospital. Fans are now hoping for his speedy recovery and return home.
About Salim Khan
The veteran screenwriter began his career with small acting roles but got his big breakthrough after shifting to writing. Salim rose to fame when he, along with Javed Akhtar, began penning blockbusters like Deewaar, Don and Sholay, which redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s. Even after they parted ways, Salim went on to write hits such as Angaaray, Naam and Kabzaa, among others.
