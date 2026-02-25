Salim Khan is ‘out of danger’, Salman Khan's co-star Daisy Shah says his surgery went well and he is under observation

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on February 17, sparking concern among fans and the film fraternity. A major health update about the 90-year-old has been shared by actor Daisy Shah, who co-starred alongside Salman Khan in Race 3 and Jai Ho. Daisy said that the veteran screenwriter is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). Salman Khan with father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Salim had a minor brain haemorrhage.

What Daisy said about Salim Khan's health In a recent interaction with Filmygyan, Daisy Shah spoke about Salim Khan's health and said that she is in constant touch with Salman and the entire family. "I couldn't meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success, and he is under observation. But he is out of danger," she said.

More details on Salim Khan's health Salman Khan and his family has maintained privacy on Salim Khan's health. The last update about his health was shared last week. While speaking to the media, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating the writer, revealed that Salim had a minor haemorrhage. “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.”

According to the statement released by the hospital, Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati by the family doctor, following which he was shifted to the ICU for monitoring. He was admitted at 8.30 am under the care of Dr Jalil D Parkar, Pulmonologist, Department of Chest Medicine. In the last few days, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Javed Akhtar, and more celebrities have visited the hospital to inquire about his health.

Salim Khan began his career with small acting roles, but his breakthrough came when he shifted to writing. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s. Films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Don made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, cementing his “angry young man” image. Even after he parted ways with Javed, Salim continued writing successful films such as Angaaray (1986), Naam (1986), Kabzaa (1988) and Jurm (1990).