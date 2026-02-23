‘Hum logon ka kya hoga’: Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh not to quit playback singing. Watch video
Aamir Khan visited Arijit Singh's hometown, spent a memorable time with the singer and tried to convince him not to quit playback singing.
Last month, singer Arijit Singh left everyone shocked and saddened after he announced his retirement from playback singing. Soon after the announcement, reports suggested that Aamir Khan had tried to convince Arijit to reconsider his decision. The superstar even travelled to the singer’s hometown in Murshidabad to record the title track of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, Ek Din. A behind-the-scenes video shows Aamir requesting Arijit not to quit playback singing and sharing several wholesome moments with him at his home.
Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh not to quit playback singing
The video begins with Aamir urging Arijit not to retire from playback singing. He says, "you are not taking on any project? For sometime you want to take a break or you don't want to Singh for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga bhai? (Don't do this, man, what will happen to us?)." The clip then shows Arijit warmly welcoming Aamir by touching his feet and hugging him, with the Ek Din title track playing in the background.
The video also captures Aamir spending quality time with Arijit in his hometown. The singer and the actor are seen flying kites, playing chess and enjoying jam sessions together. It also shows Aamir sitting on the floor with his team while Arijit serves them food. Aamir is later seen sharing a sweet interaction with Arijit and his wife after dinner. Arijit then takes Aamir for a scooty ride, which the actor appears to thoroughly enjoy. The video ends on a touching note, with Aamir thanking Arijit for the memorable time. As Arijit bows down to touch Aamir’s feet, Aamir stops him and instead touches Arijit’s feet.
The heartwarming video moved fans as well. One comment read, "What a beautiful song and wholesome video." Another wrote, "Thank you Aamir sir for requesting Arijit to not stop singing Bollywood songs." A fan added, "just look at their simplicity," while another commented, "This is what makes Aamir Khan different." One more wrote, "two favourites in a frame. Such rare gems."
Arijit Singh’s retirement announcement
On January 27, Arijit revealed he was retiring from playback singing. In a post on X, he wrote, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey." The singer said he now wants the new generation to step forward and inspire him with their talent. While he promised not to stop making music, he clarified that he would not be singing for Bollywood films after completing his current commitments.
About Ek Din
Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles and is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. The music is composed by Ram Sampath, and the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.