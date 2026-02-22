Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani were ‘not totally happy with’ PK, had to change film’s second half

Actor Aamir Khan has revealed that neither he nor PK director Rajkumar Hirani were "totally happy" with their sci-fi satirical 2014 film. Speaking with Variety India, Aamir said that they had to change the second half of the film as "some of the themes were similar" to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film Oh My God. Aamir Khan starred in Rajkumar Hirani's 2014 film PK.

Aamir Khan shares he and Rajkumar Hirani weren't happy with PK Aamir said the original script of the film was different. “In case of PK, which was a huge success, both Raju and I were not really fully happy with the film. Because originally, he had written a different script. And the second half was slightly different from what we had made. But there was another film that came out just before us called OMG – Oh My God and the themes were kind of similar," he said.

“The plot was totally different, because here (in PK) there is an alien, and it's all totally different, but some of the themes were similar. Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) was very adamant that we must change our second half and we did, and the film was also a success. But before the release, Raju and I discussed how we were not totally happy with the film, but how this was the best we could have done. Luckily, the film worked, and it was a big success,” he added.

About PK PK, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, also featured Anushka Sharma, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. PK became the highest grossing Indian film at the time of its release, holding the record till it was overtaken by Baahubali 2 and Dangal three years later.

Rajkumar Hirani's new film Hirani will reportedly reunite with Aamir for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, regarded as the father of Indian cinema. However, as per reports, the project has been put on hold due to creative differences.

About Aamir's films Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. In the film, he plays a basketball coach who trains a group of neurodivergent children. The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is directed by Prasanna. It released in theatres on June 20 last year.

He was recently seen in a cameo in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which Mr Perfectionist also produced. Up next, he is gearing up for his next production venture, Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.