Rajkumar Hirani reveals if he can make his 2014 film PK starring Aamir Khan in the present time: Comments will bash you

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani directed the sci-fi satirical film PK in 2014, which addressed superstitions and pseudoprophets. Now speaking with Variety India, Rajkumar shared whether the film could be made in the present time. He opened up what the worry is "right now." Rajkumar Hirani made PK with Aamir Khan in 2014.

Rajkumar Hirani on whether he can make PK now The filmmaker said that in today's times, "anything you do, there will be comments that will bash you." “Times keep changing, and conversations in the universe around you keep changing. Right now, most of the time, the worry is the comments you get to hear. Anything you do, there will be comments that will bash you. But I think the moment you start worrying about it, then that’s a bigger cause for concern," he added.

Hirani says films should be made with honesty Hirani added that irrespective of reactions, a person should make their film with honesty. "You should try and make your film with honesty and hope people will appreciate that, because the moment you try to be extremely careful or make something that you think is safe, you’re going to get bashed for it. You might as well make a film with conviction. Because there will be an equal number of people who will love you for that. You can’t start diluting your beliefs; that’s a scary place to be in. Then there’s no point in making a film,” he added.

About PK PK, helmed by Hirani, featured Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Hirani's new film Hirani will reportedly reunite with Aamir for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, regarded as the father of Indian cinema. However, as per reports, the project has been put on hold due to creative differences.

About Hirani's career His last directorial was Dunki (2023), a comedy-drama film based on the illegal immigration technique donkey flight. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochar. Vicky Kaushal had a special appearance in the film.

Hirani has helmed several films such as Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009) and Sanju (2018).