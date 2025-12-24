Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Happy Arbaaz Khan dances to Aaj Ki Raat, Kaanta Laga in unseen videos shared by Sshura Khan on their wedding anniversary

ByAnanya Das
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 05:06 pm IST

Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year before tying the knot.

Sshura Khan, makeup artist and wife of actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, shared a bunch of fun videos as the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sshura penned a sweet note for Arbaaz, calling him her "forever entertainer and forever love."

Sshura Khan shared fun clips of Arbaaz Khan on their wedding anniversary.
Sshura Khan shares fun videos of Arbaaz Khan dancing

In the videos, Arbaaz danced at home and at the gym to several hit songs. He performed on Shehzada song Munda Sona Hoon Main, Stree 2 songs Kaati Raat Maine Kheton Mein Tu Aayi Nahi and Aaj Ki Raat, Ajanabee song Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Bang Bang song Tu Meri, and Samadhi song Kaanta Laga, among others.

Sshura, Arbaaz clock two years of marriage

Sshura, who filmed the clips, was heard laughing in several of them. She captioned her post, "When I say never a dull moment, I don’t exaggerate…! Two years. Countless videos. Endless laughs. Life with you is my favourite kind of chaos. Happy Anniversary to my forever entertainer and forever love (red heart emojis) #alhamdulillah #blessed."

How Arbaaz reacted to Sshura's post

Reacting to the post, Arbaaz wrote, "@sshurakhan now I’m absolutely convinced you love me (Laughing emoji). Happy anniversary, my love." Gauahar Khan said, "Happy happy anniversary, may Allah bless u both always." Ridhima Pandit commented, "I am shook, does he know these are up, hahaha. P.S.:- aaj ki raat performance is (100 emoji)."

About Sshura and Arbaaz, their family

Arbaaz married Sshura on December 24, 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year before getting married. After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram and announced his union with Shura. "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" he had written.

They became proud parents to a baby girl on October 8 this year. The couple shared the happy news with fans through a joint post on Instagram. The post read, "Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love, Shura and Arbaaz." In the caption, Sshura added, "Alhamdulillah (red heart emoji)."

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. After nearly two decades of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2017.

