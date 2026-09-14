Sunita Ahuja on bringing Ganpati Bappa home herself this year as Govinda stays in US: ‘He has to come for darshan’

“I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing - usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him. In the last one year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided that I'd bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands,” Sunita shared.

Speaking to ANI, Sunita said Govinda and their son Yashvardhan usually bring Lord Ganesha home, but this time she decided to take on the responsibility herself.

Sunita Ahuja is basking in the joy of welcoming Ganpati Bappa to her home, embracing the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with usual zeal and enthusiasm. This year, Sunita personally brought Ganpati Bappa home, while revealing that her husband, actor Govinda, is currently in the US and will return later.

How long does Sunita Ahuja keep Ganpati Bappa at home during Ganesh Chaturthi?

How long does Sunita Ahuja keep Ganpati Bappa at home during Ganesh Chaturthi?

What is the significance of the Ganpati tradition in the Ahuja household?

What is the significance of the Ganpati tradition in the Ahuja household?

Why did Sunita Ahuja decide to bring Ganpati Bappa home herself this year?

Why did Sunita Ahuja decide to bring Ganpati Bappa home herself this year?

She also opened up about the long-standing Ganpati tradition in the Ahuja household, revealing that it was started by her late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi.

'As long as I'm alive, I'll bring Bappa home every year' Sunita said she has remained committed to carrying the tradition forward every year.

“The tradition of Ganpati was started by my late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. I've always said that as long as I'm alive, I'll bring Ganpati Bappa every year. It's been going on since then, and it'll keep going as long as I'm here,” she added.

Reflecting on the celebrations, Sunita Ahuja said that she enjoys the festive spirit at home during Ganesh Chaturthi, further adding, “I always keep Ganpati for 1.5 days, because if you keep them for more days, the pooja and everything needs to be done accordingly.”

'Govinda ji is in America' While Sunita was at the forefront of this year's celebrations, Govinda was away in America. She confirmed that the actor is expected to return at night.

“Govinda ji is in America, he'll come back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come,” Sunita said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, visuals from outside the residence of Sunita Ahuja surfaced online, where she joyfully brought Bappa home. She was seen dancing her heart out on the beats of dhol.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples.

The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.