Kabir Khan recalls being in New York during 9/11 terror attack, says city was 'shaken by the unimaginable tragedy'
Khan recalled being in the US when the attacks took place and witnessing New York grapple with the unimaginable tragedy.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan reflected on his long association with New York City, recalling the impact the September 11 terror attacks had on it. The filmmaker also spoke about what it felt like being in NYC during the attacks.
Kabir Khan recalls being in NYC during 9/11
On the 25th anniversary of the attacks, the filmmaker shared a series of photographs that he clicked around the city. Kabir Khan recalled being in the US when the attacks took place and witnessing New York grapple with the unimaginable tragedy. “New York has been a part of my film journey for a long time. I was in the US when 9/11 happened and witnessed a city shaken by the unimaginable tragedy,” he wrote.
The filmmaker added that he returned to the city seven years later to film New York, his second directorial, which dealt with the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the wave of Islamophobia that came after it. “Seven years later, I returned to shoot my second film New York, a film shaped by the aftermath of that day and saw the city reclaim its spirit. This time, I walked those streets again with just my new Leica SL3P, revisiting corners where I had once shot scenes. The city remains restless, resilient and gloriously alive,” the filmmaker added.
Deep Dive
New York, the 2009 release, starred John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Katrina Kaif. It was set against the backdrop of the post-9/11 world and explored the impact of the attacks and their aftermath on friendship, identity and perceptions of belonging.
The 9/11 attacks
Kabir Khan’s post comes as the world marks a quarter-century since the September 11 attacks, prompting renewed reflections on the tragedy and its lasting impact on New York and beyond.
On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger aircraft in a coordinated attack against the United States. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Centre's Twin Towers in New York, while a third struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth aircraft crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew attempted to regain control.
The attacks killed 2,977 people, according to official US figures. The tragedy triggered sweeping changes in US counterterrorism policy, military operations and domestic security measures.
At Ground Zero in New York, annual remembrance ceremonies continue to honour the victims, with their names read aloud by family members and loved ones. The attacks were orchestrated by al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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