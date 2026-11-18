No Rockstar without Heer, no Drishyam without Tabu: Ananya Panday says Indian cinema always lets women shine
Ananya Panday spoke about the changing dynamics of Indian cinema during her appearance at the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
Actor Ananya Panday was one of the speakers at the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, where she spoke about her career, Bollywood today and more. During her conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, the actor also opened up about how Hindi cinema had found a way to balance both men and women, and not just in stories where women were central figures.
Ananya Panday on women finding balance in Indian cinema
During the conversation, when asked if she had observed a change in attitudes towards female actors and the roles they got in big-budget productions, Ananya said that the diverse nature of films in Indian cinema helped actors today. “I think the beauty of our film industry is that we have all kinds of films. If we have testosterone-pumping films, we also have films like Lokah, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kahaani, and Piku,” she said.
Ananya was on stage with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and she credited him for handling this balance beautifully in his films. “Imtiaz sir is an example of the balance he has struck between male and female emotions in his portrayal of characters. There would be no Rockstar without Heer. It's not like she exists in relation to him. He also exists in relation to her. He has created that so beautifully,” Ananya said.
The actor emphasised that this change is not limited to films where women are central, but also to supposedly ‘male-dominated’ films. Giving an example of the Drishyam franchise, led by Ajay Devgn, Ananya added, “We will always have examples of films where women shine, and it's not just about films where a woman is the central character. For instance, in Drishyam, a typically male-dominated film, you cannot imagine it without Tabu or the other female characters. So, it is not about screen time but about what you bring to the film.”
‘Feeling positive after a long time’
During the conversation, Ananya also said she was hopeful about how Indian films had stopped looking for the formula to success, and instead tried making things from the heart. “A film like Lokah, which is about an almost female superhero, is working, and then there is Imtiaz (Ali) sir's Main Waapas Aaunga, such a beautiful film. It found its way into people's hearts. I am feeling very positive after a very long time, because now, as an industry, we are not following a recipe or relying on our old tricks, since we really don't know what's working. Hopefully, we can go back to making things from the heart rather than creating a formula,” said the actor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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