Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan says Imran Khan should be punished for participating in anti-CEC protest: ‘It is a violation of the law’
Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan questioned authorities giving October 28 deadline to Imran Khan to leave India.
Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been served a notice by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), directing him to leave India by October 28 for participating in an anti-CEC protest. Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan has also reacted strongly to the controversy, arguing that Imran, being an American citizen, should not have participated in the demonstration in Mumbai.
Gajendra Chauhan and Raza Murad react to Imran Khan getting leave India notice
Speaking to ANI, the Mahabharat actor said that individuals residing in India on an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card are subject to certain restrictions and maintained that any violation of the law should invite appropriate action.
Gajendra said, “He is an American citizen, and he was living here. I don't think he should have gone to protest because it is against the law. If someone lives on an OCI card in India, he cannot fight the elections, cannot vote, and cannot protest. So, if he has done it, definitely he should be punished.”
Deep Dive
He also questioned the time given to Imran to leave the country, suggesting that the authorities should act more swiftly.
Expressing his disappointment, Gajendra added, “You have been such a big celebrity in India. You have earned a name, earned money, earned a position. Indians used to love you. Despite that, you go to such a protest, which is against the residential values on which you are living in India. It is a violation of the law. And when there is a violation of the law, then the punishment will be there.”
Veteran actor Raza Murad also criticised Imran Khan, saying, “Whether it is Imran Khan or any other foreign national, there is no reason to interfere in the internal affairs of our country. Now I have come to know that Imran Khan has become a US national and he was an actor here. So, as a US national, he has no right to intervene in the internal affairs of our country. Mumbai Police is doing this in the framework of the law. And he has not been told to leave the country tomorrow or in 24 hours. He has been given 15 days.”
Imran Khan asked to leave India
On October 10, Imran participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, alongside his girlfriend, Lekha Washington. The demonstration called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Imran and Lekha were detained along with hundreds of other protesters.
On October 15, a Mumbai Police official said, “The FRRO has taken the action and a notice was served to the actor Imran Khan, who is [in India] on an OCI card. The actor nephew of Bollywood star Amir Khan stays in Khar and was served the notice.”
Imran’s lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor intends to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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