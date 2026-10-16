Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan says Imran Khan should be punished for participating in anti-CEC protest: ‘It is a violation of the law’

Gajendra said, “He is an American citizen, and he was living here. I don't think he should have gone to protest because it is against the law. If someone lives on an OCI card in India, he cannot fight the elections, cannot vote, and cannot protest. So, if he has done it, definitely he should be punished.”

Speaking to ANI, the Mahabharat actor said that individuals residing in India on an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card are subject to certain restrictions and maintained that any violation of the law should invite appropriate action.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been served a notice by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), directing him to leave India by October 28 for participating in an anti-CEC protest. Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan has also reacted strongly to the controversy, arguing that Imran, being an American citizen, should not have participated in the demonstration in Mumbai.

He also questioned the time given to Imran to leave the country, suggesting that the authorities should act more swiftly.

Expressing his disappointment, Gajendra added, “You have been such a big celebrity in India. You have earned a name, earned money, earned a position. Indians used to love you. Despite that, you go to such a protest, which is against the residential values on which you are living in India. It is a violation of the law. And when there is a violation of the law, then the punishment will be there.”

Veteran actor Raza Murad also criticised Imran Khan, saying, “Whether it is Imran Khan or any other foreign national, there is no reason to interfere in the internal affairs of our country. Now I have come to know that Imran Khan has become a US national and he was an actor here. So, as a US national, he has no right to intervene in the internal affairs of our country. Mumbai Police is doing this in the framework of the law. And he has not been told to leave the country tomorrow or in 24 hours. He has been given 15 days.”

Imran Khan asked to leave India On October 10, Imran participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, alongside his girlfriend, Lekha Washington. The demonstration called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Imran and Lekha were detained along with hundreds of other protesters.

On October 15, a Mumbai Police official said, “The FRRO has taken the action and a notice was served to the actor Imran Khan, who is [in India] on an OCI card. The actor nephew of Bollywood star Amir Khan stays in Khar and was served the notice.”

Imran’s lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor intends to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court.