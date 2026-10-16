Kiran Rao defends Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan as actor receives notice to leave India by October 28: ‘He studied here, worked here and loved here’
Filmmaker Kiran Rao and actor Saba Azad have spoken out against the FRRO notice requiring Imran Khan to leave India.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao has expressed support for actor Imran Khan after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai directed him to leave India by October 28. The actor, who holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was issued the notice following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Kiran Rao backs Imran Khan
On Thursday, Kiran took to Instagram to react to a post reporting that Imran had been asked to leave India after participating in the demonstration. Expressing her disbelief, she wrote, “Wah, now it's Mumbai police?” She added, “43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here, worked here, succeeded here, failed here, loved here and fought here.”
Kiran was not the only one to speak out against the notice. Actor Saba Azad, who is in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, also voiced her disapproval. Reacting to the development, she wrote, “What? This is bulls**t.”
Why was Imran Khan detained during the protest?
Deep Dive
The controversy dates back to October 10, when Imran, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, participated in a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Imran and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, were detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration.
Following his detention, Imran shared a photograph on social media that appeared to show him inside a police van. He captioned it, “Apparently I’m going for a drive”. Speaking to the media at the protest, the actor explained why he had joined the demonstration. “I don’t have demands. I’m here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I’m here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people’s voices are being suppressed,” he said.
Why was Imran Khan asked to leave India?
On October 15, the FRRO issued a notice directing Imran to leave India by October 28. The notice reportedly cited alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. A Mumbai Police official said, “The FRRO has taken the action and a notice was served to the actor Imran Khan, who is [in India] on an OCI card. The actor nephew of Bollywood star Amir Khan stays in Khar and was served the notice.”
The action followed a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya. He alleged that Imran had participated in the CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai Central on October 10, despite holding a US passport and an OCI card. Imran Khan to challenge FRRO notice in Bombay High Court
Imran's lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, has confirmed that the actor intends to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. The petition is expected to be filed by Friday or Monday. His legal team has reportedly described the order as “drastic” and argued that no provision of the law specifically prohibits OCI cardholders from participating in protests.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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