The Indian middle order then continued to build on the foundation laid by the top three. Shubman Gill (98) missed a well-deserved century by just a couple of runs. However, Rishabh Pant (128) made sure that he went past the three-figure mark and scored at a rate that allowed India enough time to try to pick up the 10 wickets of New Zealand in their second innings.

India took 166 overs to score 720 runs in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and KL Rahul (136) laid the foundation with a 130-run opening partnership. This was followed by another substantial partnership of 165 runs between Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal (80).

The first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington stood in stark contrast to their previous tour. In 2020, India needed four Test innings to score 722 runs; this time around, they scored 720 in just one. After the hosts batted first and scored 368, India declared at 720/9, breaking a long-standing record.

Also Read: IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: Conway, Nicholls tasked with rescue act after Bumrah rocks Kiwis before tea

Dhruv Jurel (78) stretched the innings alongside the lower order. At the fall of the ninth wicket at the end of the 166th over, Gill decided to declare India's innings at 720/9. It gave India a lead of 352 runs and roughly four sessions to dismiss New Zealand a second time and open the series with a win.

India rewrite Test records in Wellington This is the highest Test total ever recorded on New Zealand soil. The previous record belonged to the home team, who scored 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019. The previous highest total in an India vs New Zealand Test played in New Zealand was 680/8 declared by the hosts in 2014, at the same venue as this game.

India have now also achieved their highest total in an overseas Test. The previous record was 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010. When it comes to India's own records, this is the third-highest total in their Test history. Only 759/7 declared against England in 2016 and 726/9 declared against Sri Lanka in 2009 rank higher.

Besides the team records, there were individual milestones too. Rahul became the first Indian opener to score a Test century in all four SENA countries. Pant, on the other hand, became the first Asian wicketkeeper to achieve the same feat.

Coming back to India's batting effort, the fact that they have nearly matched their entire series total from the last tour in a single innings speaks both to the resilience of the batters and to the nature of the wicket. The track at Wellington has looked flat, and the bowlers have had to toil hard for wickets. India will now hope that they have enough time to take the 10 wickets in New Zealand's second innings and stay alive in the WTC race.