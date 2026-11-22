However, Khawaja's claim has been backed up by David Warner, Chadd Sayers and Cameron Bancroft. When asked about his relationship with Khawaja, Hazlewood said that it has always been distant despite the duo sharing the dressing room for years.

His comment came amid the continued fallout from Sandpapergate. Recently, Khawaja, in his autobiography ‘Sabr ’, claimed that the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa. This allegation has since been denied by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood and former coach Darren Lehmann.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood admitted that his relationship with Usman Khawaja is pretty non-existent, as the duo never really got along beyond match situations.

In an interview with The Herald Sun, Hazlewood responded in the affirmative when it was asked if Khawaja wasn't someone he went out of his way to speak to once the game came to an end.

“Yeah, I think that’s fair to say. I think in any work environment, whether it be sport or in the office, and you have a team of 20, there are two or three who you just don’t get along with in terms of hanging out,” said Hazlewood.

“You get on with each other to a professional point of view, and I always did with everyone I played with; I tried to … and I didn’t hate them or avoid them at all costs, but I didn’t go out of my way to hang out with them,” he added.

Toxic culture In 2018, Warner and Steve Smith were banned for 12 months for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal, while Bancroft was suspended for 9 months after cameras caught him in the act.

Hazlewood also admitted that the Australian team wasn't that close back in the day, and there was a clear divide between the bowlers and the batters.

“One thing to mention about the team at the time is it wasn’t the closest team. It’s been thrown around now about bowlers versus batters, but at that point in time, it might have been true to a degree,” Hazlewood said.

“The PE (Port Elizabeth) change-room is quite long and thin. I think it can be a genuine assumption that bowlers were together down one end and batters can be down the other," he added.

However, the senior pacer added that he got along with Warner as the two had similar interests. “I always got on pretty well with Davey, I thought. We had a lot of the same interests. I played a lot of cricket with him, probably more than Usman,” Hazlewood said.

“Usman played a lot when I’ve been injured in the last four or five years. I played a lot of white ball cricket with Davey, World Cups and things like that and celebrated those events," he added.

Hazlewood, however, doesn't have anything against Khawaja for what he wrote in his book regarding the team not standing up for Warner, Smith and Bancroft. “I don’t really have a problem with it, to be honest. I think everyone’s got their story to tell. It’s water off a duck’s back for me. Nothing really sat badly with me,” he said.

“Whenever it was going to come out, I think it’s going to create the same headlines, whether it’s now or in five years or ten years. I don’t really give it much thought, to be honest. If that’s how he wants to portray things and tell his story, then go for it," he added.

On Saturday, Cricket Australia backed Pat Cummins, saying the pacer would remain the captain despite the ongoing speculation regarding his position. Earlier this week, Bancroft backed up Khawaja, saying the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper, including the bowling group and the support staff.

Earlier, Cummins had denied Khawaja's claims, saying he wasn't aware.