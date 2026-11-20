Rumours of a rift between Avinash and Eisha began after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This was followed by claims that Avinash had cheated on Eisha. Reacting to the allegations and the speculation surrounding their relationship, Avinash penned a note urging everyone to let him live in peace.

Television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have long been rumoured to be dating. Recently, a video of Avinash confessing his feelings for Eisha surfaced on social media, leaving fans convinced that the two had finally made their relationship public. However, fresh rumours now suggest that the couple have parted ways, with allegations of Avinash cheating on Eisha also doing the rounds. Amid the growing speculation surrounding their relationship, Avinash has finally addressed the buzz.

On Thursday, Avinash took to Instagram and shared a note that read, "Guys, let's put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace."

A source confirmed to HT City that Avinash and Eisha had broken up, saying, "Everything was going well between them and looking up. They had even made their relationship official on a reality show just last week. However, in that very same week, a major issue cropped up. Avinash was allegedly caught cheating on Eisha. When she found out about it, it left her completely panicked and heartbroken. This led her to cut all ties with him as it was so evident, and she also unfollowed him on social media."

Eisha is yet to react to the breakup rumours. Amid the speculation about their split, Eisha recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain with her family, seeking peace and spiritual solace.