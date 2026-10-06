Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh finally make their relationship official? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner says ‘I love you baby’ in sweet confession. Watch
Avinash Mishra expressed gratitude to Eisha Singh for her love and support at his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory party, declaring his love for her.
Television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh became close friends during their stint on Bigg Boss 18. Even during the show, several viewers shipped the two, and their bond continued to grab fans' attention after the season ended. While many speculated that they were dating, neither Avinash nor Eisha had confirmed their relationship. However, a new video from Avinash's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory party appears to have given fans a reason to believe that the two may have finally made their relationship official.
Avinash Mishra tells Eisha Singh ‘I love you’ at Khatron Ke Khiladi party
On Monday, several actors and reality show stars attended a party held to celebrate Avinash Mishra's victory on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Eisha and Avinash arrived at the party together, and in a video shared by a paparazzo, Avinash was seen talking to photographers and saying that he had won not one but two trophies, seemingly hinting at Eisha.
Another video from the party has now surfaced online, showing Avinash standing on the DJ platform while Eisha stood beside him. In the video, Avinash thanked Eisha for all her support and expressed his feelings for her in front of everyone.
He said, "I am spotted not only with Eisha, but with others too. I have many friends. I am single, and only my mom will decide who I will get married to. Eisha and I are just very good friends; that’s it."
On Sunday, Avinash Mishra was announced as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor beat Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry to lift the trophy and take home prize money of ₹20 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift as well. After winning the trophy, Avinash quickly ran to hug Eisha, who had come to support the actor. Their cute moment took over the internet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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