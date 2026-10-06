Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh finally make their relationship official? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner says ‘I love you baby’ in sweet confession. Watch

Another video from the party has now surfaced online, showing Avinash standing on the DJ platform while Eisha stood beside him. In the video, Avinash thanked Eisha for all her support and expressed his feelings for her in front of everyone.

On Monday, several actors and reality show stars attended a party held to celebrate Avinash Mishra's victory on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Eisha and Avinash arrived at the party together, and in a video shared by a paparazzo, Avinash was seen talking to photographers and saying that he had won not one but two trophies, seemingly hinting at Eisha.

Television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh became close friends during their stint on Bigg Boss 18 . Even during the show, several viewers shipped the two, and their bond continued to grab fans' attention after the season ended. While many speculated that they were dating, neither Avinash nor Eisha had confirmed their relationship. However, a new video from Avinash's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory party appears to have given fans a reason to believe that the two may have finally made their relationship official.

He said, "I am spotted not only with Eisha, but with others too. I have many friends. I am single, and only my mom will decide who I will get married to. Eisha and I are just very good friends; that’s it."

On Sunday, Avinash Mishra was announced as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor beat Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry to lift the trophy and take home prize money of ₹20 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift as well. After winning the trophy, Avinash quickly ran to hug Eisha, who had come to support the actor. Their cute moment took over the internet.