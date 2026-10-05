Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Avinash Mishra beats Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry to lift the trophy, takes home ₹20 lakh and a car

The grand finale saw the top five contestants — Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi — compete in tasks to secure a place in the top three. Karan and Farrhana lost their respective tasks, ending their journey in the finale.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty ’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 concluded with a grand finale on October 4, with actor Avinash Mishra emerging as the winner. He defeated Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani in the final task to lift the trophy and took home ₹20 lakh in prize money. Avinash broke down in tears as Rohit announced his name as the winner.

Avinash, Orry and Rithvik then faced off in the final stunt, which involved jumping from a helicopter, riding a jet ski and swimming to the endpoint, where the task concluded with a blast. Avinash completed the stunt in the fastest time, securing the win. He became emotional as his name was announced and said, "2016 and now 2026. I have been nominated for awards several times, sat as an audience member at the award shows and even reached the finale of the last reality show (Bigg Boss 18). In my 10-year career, I never won any trophy or award. This is my first, and I don't think there could have been a better start."

Along with the trophy, Avinash also won ₹20 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a trip to Europe. After his victory, the contestants were seen congratulating and hugging him. Avinash then hugged Eisha Singh, his Bigg Boss 18 co-star and rumoured girlfriend, in a moment that quickly caught the attention of fans online.