Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Avinash Mishra beats Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry to lift the trophy, takes home ₹20 lakh and a car
The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 saw Avinash Mishra outperform Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani, winning the trophy.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 concluded with a grand finale on October 4, with actor Avinash Mishra emerging as the winner. He defeated Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani in the final task to lift the trophy and took home ₹20 lakh in prize money. Avinash broke down in tears as Rohit announced his name as the winner.
Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
The grand finale saw the top five contestants — Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi — compete in tasks to secure a place in the top three. Karan and Farrhana lost their respective tasks, ending their journey in the finale.
Avinash, Orry and Rithvik then faced off in the final stunt, which involved jumping from a helicopter, riding a jet ski and swimming to the endpoint, where the task concluded with a blast. Avinash completed the stunt in the fastest time, securing the win. He became emotional as his name was announced and said, "2016 and now 2026. I have been nominated for awards several times, sat as an audience member at the award shows and even reached the finale of the last reality show (Bigg Boss 18). In my 10-year career, I never won any trophy or award. This is my first, and I don't think there could have been a better start."
Along with the trophy, Avinash also won ₹20 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a trip to Europe. After his victory, the contestants were seen congratulating and hugging him. Avinash then hugged Eisha Singh, his Bigg Boss 18 co-star and rumoured girlfriend, in a moment that quickly caught the attention of fans online.
Avinash Mishra’s journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Avinash had a strong run throughout Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, winning several tasks and particularly impressing Rohit Shetty with his performance in water-based stunts. He gave tough competition to experienced contestants such as Rithvik and Karan Wahi and did not abort any of the stunts during his journey.
During the show, after winning one of the tasks, Avinash opened up about being cast in several shows because makers considered him “eye candy”. He said he wanted to prove that he was capable of much more than that. As he became emotional while discussing it, Rohit consoled him and called him a "lambi race ka ghoda" (someone who is in it for the long haul).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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