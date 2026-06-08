Avinash Mishra shuts down engagement and dating rumours with Eisha Singh: 'My mom will decide who I'll get married to'

Television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have often found themselves at the centre of dating rumours ever since they appeared together on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18. Their close friendship during the show and frequent appearances together after it ended led many fans to believe that the two were romantically involved. Earlier this year, a series of photos shared by the actors on social media further fuelled speculation, with some fans even assuming that the pair had gotten engaged. Avinash has now addressed the rumours and clarified the nature of his bond with Eisha. Avinash Mishra says he is not dating Eisha Singh.

Avinash Mishra reacts to relationship rumours with Eisha Singh Speaking about the photos that sparked engagement speculation, Avinash explained that the images were taken while promoting one of their music videos. He told Etimes, "We were promoting a music video, which was a wedding song filled with mehendi, sangeet and pheras."

The actor also dismissed rumours that he is dating Eisha and revealed that he is currently single. Talking about his personal life, Avinash said, "I am spotted not only with Eisha, but with others too. I have many friends. I am single and only my mom will decide who I will get married to. Eisha and I are just very good friends, that’s it."

Avinash and Eisha developed a strong friendship during their stint on Bigg Boss 18. Their camaraderie became one of the talking points of the season, with viewers frequently speculating about a possible romantic connection between them. Even after the show concluded, the two continued to spend time together and collaborated on several projects, leading to further rumours about their relationship status.

However, both actors have repeatedly maintained that they share nothing more than a close friendship. Over the past few months, they have appeared together in multiple music videos, including Barsaat Ho Rahi, Kala Sha Kala, Heeriye, Shukriya and Aao Na. Their on-screen chemistry has been appreciated by fans, which has also contributed to the ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Avinash began his acting career with the television show Sethji in 2017. He gained wider recognition through his role in Ishqbaaz and later appeared in several popular television shows, including Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Titli.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha's Singh's recent work On the work front, Eisha was recently seen in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7 alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She also featured in the film Obsess, directed by Peter Wilson. The actress has not yet announced her next project.

Avinash, meanwhile, is currently participating in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The season also features contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna, Avika Gor, Karan Wahi, Ruhanika Dhawan, Shagun Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Orry, Harsh Gujral and Rithvik Dhanjani. The show is expected to premiere later this year.