Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Panchayat makers want to do a Mirzapur, tease Prime Video show's big screen adaptation
TVF, the makers of Prime Video's Panchayat, have said that they want a film adaptation of the popular web series.
It seems Mirzapur may have opened the floodgates. The success of Mirzapur The Movie has sparked conversations about the potential of web series being adapted to the big screen as films. And now, makers of Panchayat have expressed their willingness.
Panchayat film adaptation on the cards
At the trailer launch of Panchayat season 5 in Bhopal on Monday, the show's makers said they want to take the show to cinema halls. Speaking at the trailer launch in Mahodiya village near Bhopal on Monday, TVF President Vijay Koshy said the idea of adapting the show for cinema has been on the team's mind since 2016.
“Every storyteller's final destination is the big screen. Even in 2016, we wanted to take Panchayat to the big screen. It's not that we want to do that after seeing Mirzapur or something else. We eventually want to take it there. That's where the acid test really happens, after all our popularity and the 50 shows that we've done,” Koshy said. Panchayat, one of the longest-running Indian web series, has been produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).
Mirzapur The Movie released in theatres this year after three seasons streamed on Prime Video. A critical and commercial success, it minted over ₹340 crore worldwide at the box office, sparking conversations about film adaptations of other hit Indian shows.
Koshy added that the team hopes to see the entire cast included in the Panchayat film whenever it is made. "We have hopes, we have dreams of taking it to the big screen. Hopefully, this entire bunch here will also make it part of their dream, and someday we'll see Panchayat, the movie, on the big screen," he added.
About Panchayat
One of the most loved shows on Indian streaming, Panchayat has built a loyal fanbase through its depiction of everyday life in an Indian village. The show stars actors Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak, among others. It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.
The entire team of Panchayat attended the trailer launch event on Monday, along with Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing and Acquisition at Amazon Prime Video, India.
The first season of Panchayat aired on Prime Video in April 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns. It was an instant hit, and three seasons followed in the next five years.
The fifth season of Panchayat will release on December 3 on Prime Video. It continues the story of Phulera and its residents, whose everyday concerns, relationships and political rivalries have made the series a popular offering in the Indian streaming space.
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