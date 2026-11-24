It seems Mirzapur may have opened the floodgates. The success of Mirzapur The Movie has sparked conversations about the potential of web series being adapted to the big screen as films. And now, makers of Panchayat have expressed their willingness. Panchayat will return with season 5 on Prime Video next month. more

Panchayat film adaptation on the cards At the trailer launch of Panchayat season 5 in Bhopal on Monday, the show's makers said they want to take the show to cinema halls. Speaking at the trailer launch in Mahodiya village near Bhopal on Monday, TVF President Vijay Koshy said the idea of adapting the show for cinema has been on the team's mind since 2016.

“Every storyteller's final destination is the big screen. Even in 2016, we wanted to take Panchayat to the big screen. It's not that we want to do that after seeing Mirzapur or something else. We eventually want to take it there. That's where the acid test really happens, after all our popularity and the 50 shows that we've done,” Koshy said. Panchayat, one of the longest-running Indian web series, has been produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

Mirzapur The Movie released in theatres this year after three seasons streamed on Prime Video. A critical and commercial success, it minted over ₹340 crore worldwide at the box office, sparking conversations about film adaptations of other hit Indian shows.

Koshy added that the team hopes to see the entire cast included in the Panchayat film whenever it is made. "We have hopes, we have dreams of taking it to the big screen. Hopefully, this entire bunch here will also make it part of their dream, and someday we'll see Panchayat, the movie, on the big screen," he added.