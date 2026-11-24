Bollywood actor Jeetendra is regarded as one of the most successful stars in Hindi cinema, with a career spanning over six decades. However, his son, Tusshar Kapoor, has not achieved the same level of fame as his father. In a recent interview with Variety India, Jeetendra shared that he considers Tusshar a better actor than himself. Jeetendra says Tusshar Kapoor is a better actor than him. more

Jeetendra praises son Tusshar Kapoor When asked about Tusshar's relatively limited success compared to his own, Jeetendra said, “It is all destiny. Tusshar is a far better and far more dedicated actor than I ever was, and I am not saying this just because he is my son. I was simply lucky to be in the right place at the right time. Think of what would have happened to me if the great V. Shantaramji had not spotted me and made me a hero. I had no experience, no talent, nothing—only luck on my side.”

Jeetendra began his acting journey with V. Shantaram's Geet Gaya Patharon Ne (1964), before achieving stardom with Farz (1967). His energetic dance moves in the 70s earned him the nickname 'Jumping Jack of Bollywood'.

Jeetendra further revealed whether he had ever guided Tusshar in his career, saying, "Tusshar is a very sensible and very focused boy. He never needed my advice. It was Ektaa I used to worry about! When she was younger, she did only three things: eat, eat and eat. She would even polish off her brother’s tiffin. I never thought she would be where she is today. Do you know she does charitable work and runs an old-age home without ever talking about it? I am very proud of both my children. I have now involved Tusshar in the construction business that I am running."

About Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor's journey Jeetendra remains one of the most popular stars of Hindi cinema, particularly remembered for his remarkable run during the 1970s and 1980s. He established himself as a bankable commercial star with films such as Caravan, Humjoli, Jeene Ki Raah, Bidaai, Dharam Veer, Himmatwala, Tohfa, Maqsad, Meri Aawaz Suno and Swarg Narak.

Tusshar Kapoor followed in his father's footsteps into Bollywood but carved out a very different career. Unlike Jeetendra, who became a leading man and a major commercial star during his time, Tusshar's journey has largely been defined by supporting roles, ensemble films and comedy. He made his acting debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001). While he went on to feature in films such as Khakee, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Dirty Picture and Shor in the City, his most popular screen persona emerged through the Golmaal franchise, in which he plays the mute character Lucky.