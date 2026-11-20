Ramayana's Lakshman, Ravie Dubey, is happy to see his line ‘tut gaya toh tut gaya’ turn into a meme, says it makes him smile
Ravie Dubey said he had no idea Lakshman’s dialogue with Lord Parshurama would ‘travel so far’. The Ramayana actor welcomed the memes.
Television actor Ravie Dubey made his grand theatrical debut with Ramayana. His performance as Lakshman in the film won praise from critics as well as audiences. One of his lines from the film has become meme material on social media, and Ravie is more than happy about it.
Ravie Dubey on his Ramayana line becoming a meme
In Ramayana: Part 1, Ravie's Lakshman says, "Tut Gaya Toh Tut Gaya (If it broke, so be it)" when Lord Parshuram gets angry and questions Lord Rama for breaking Lord Shiva's Dhanush during the Swayamvar. The line sparked a meme fest on social media.
Reacting to the virality of the line, Ravie Dubey told Zoom in an interview, "I honestly had no idea it would travel this far. Sargun gets so happy seeing the memes, and what people are doing with that line really does bring a smile to my face. What makes me especially happy is that young people are finding their own way into Ramayana. For someone, it might be a line they laugh at and send to a friend. For someone else, it might be a scene that moves them. I'm happy about every way in."
Apart from his line becoming a meme, the actor has also found a new fan base in Thailand. Thai fans have been celebrating his performance, sharing video edits of him on social media and even giving him an affectionate new name, ‘P'Ravie’. Talking about this, he said, "I kept seeing the name Phra Lak. I looked it up and realised that's what Shri Lakshman is called in the Ramakien. I didn't know that, and it was such a lovely thing to discover through the people who were writing to me. The love has been enormous, and I'm deeply grateful for it."
About Ramayana
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra, the film is a two-part epic mounted on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore. This makes it one of the most expensive and ambitious films in Indian cinema. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others, in key roles.
In just 15 days, the film has crossed ₹1,500 crore worldwide, surpassing the lifetime collections of blockbusters such as KGF: Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD and Dhurandhar. Domestically, the film has collected over ₹860 crore and continues to attract audiences to theatres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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