Ravie Dubey surprised as Thai fans go gaga over his Lakshman in Ramayana, reacts to being called an ‘international heartthrob’

Actor Ravie Dubey is still getting used to the attention coming his way from audiences in Thailand. The actor, who plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, recently discovered that fans in the country have been sharing video edits of him on social media and even given him an affectionate new name. Calling him ‘P’Ravie’, Thai fans have been celebrating his performance, something the actor admits he did not see coming. Ramayana star Ravie Dubey is the new Thai fan favourite; actor reacts to viral edits and his new nickname.

Ravie Dubey reacts to his viral moment Speaking to India Today, Ravie recalled how he first came across the posts and edits. He said, “It took me a little while to realise what was happening! A couple of days ago, I went on X and Instagram and started seeing these reactions and video edits with captions in Thai. That’s when it really hit me that people in Thailand were watching the film and connecting with the characters. It made me smile. I’m deeply grateful that he’s being received with such warmth. And seeing that same affection come in for all the characters from places like Indonesia and Hong Kong as well, it’s really moving to see how far Ramayana is reaching.”

The actor was also asked about being called an international heartthrob, a tag that clearly caught him off guard. He added, “International heartthrob? I really don’t know what to say to that! From the day I was cast to now, when the film is out and people are giving it so much love, my instinct has been to offer gratitude. I think gratitude and surrender are my preparation, if I can call it that.”