Ravie Dubey humbled by all the love for his portrayal of Lakshman in Ramayana, recalls feeling scared that he would disappoint everyone

Taking to his Instagram, Ravie shared a carousel of pictures from the shoot of Ramayana. In one picture, he was seen standing on the set in costume. In another picture, he was seen holding the bow and arrow for a scene. The actor was also seen with co-stars Ranbir and Sai in one picture. In the caption, Ravie began, “On the morning of 5th November 2026, I woke up and felt something I’d forgotten the feeling of. I felt ‘seen’, and the love in it felt infinite.I think that’s all an actor truly wants. That someone gives your work a chance. That something you felt while doing it reaches someone else, and they feel enough to tell you about it. What a gift that is. I’m still in disbelief as I write this. All I feel is gratitude.”

Actor Ravie Dubey is basking in the praise for his performance as Lakshman in Ramayana Part 1. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, released in theatres on November 5. It has crossed ₹1,000 crore in worldwide collections within eight days of its release. On Sunday, Ravie shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram to thank viewers for all the love for his portrayal of Lakshman in the film.

He added that he felt connected with the character of Lakshman, sharing, “Shri Lakshman had no ambitions for himself he was content to stand a step behind Shri Ram and Maa Sita, ready for duty whenever they needed him. I found that so beautiful, so noble. In whatever small measure I could, I wanted to bring that same feeling of service and duty to Ramayana and be ready when I’m called upon. Offer All i could mentally ,physically and spiritually . That was truly all I wanted but You all rewarded me with so much more.”

‘What if i’d done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself’ Ravie thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra and director Nitesh Tiwari for choosing him for the part and treating him with so much love. “@castingchhabra bhai, that one call from you has truly changed my life m so grateful, @iamnamitmalhotra sir, @niteshtiwari22 sir, you are rare human beings & iam indebted you put me on a set with the greatest talent in the world. A set where I was the most junior and the least accomplished, and yet from the day I walked in, you gave me just as much love, just as much respect and just as much room to do my work.”

The actor recalled that he was scared to take up the part. "What if I’d disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with some thing so important ? What if I’d done too little? What if I’d gone overboard? What if i’d done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself. And then came your love. I wish I could tell each of you what it has done for me. There’s so much joy in it, of course. But there’s also a very tender relief. To have served Ram Katha in even the smallest way fills my heart . I’m sure my ancestors, wherever they are, are leaping with joy." he added.