Sargun Mehta says she is biggest fan of husband Ravie Dubey after watching him as Lakshman in Ramayana, calls it a personal win
Ravie Dubey is earning praise for his performance as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
Ramayana Part 1, also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, released in theatres in November 5. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Ravie Dubey as his brother, Lakshman. Ravie's performance has been receiving praise from viewers, and the actor's wife, Sargun Mehta, could not be more proud. She took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note to cheer for Ravie and noted how he never complained about the years and years of hard work, and patiently waited for this day to arrive.
What Sargun said
Sargun shared pictures of Ravie as Lakshman from the film, as well as snippets from the shoot in her post. She wrote a long caption along with it, noting how this Diwali their ‘vanvaas’ also came to an end with the release of Ramayana. Sargun added, “You knew this is in your heart all along .21 years of WAIT , of highs and lows , of rejections, of judgements , of barriers lost today to your faith and perseverance.” She revealed that Ravie always kept his heart to his work and never spoke ill of others even during the worst of times.
She said, "No matter who i meet and what i see on the internet today , your win feels like a personal win for everyone. Your win gives hope , your win makes me believe that Achchai ki jeet hoti hai (Good always wins). My heart is so full today as I know ki jo main kehti thi - ki "mera banda rabb hai" ab sab kahengey. (Now everyone will say that my guy is the real god). I am proud wife have always been but I am also your PROUDEST and BIGGEST FAN for life. You are my light badi . May you shine brighter , brightest . Thank you for making this diwali my brightest ever."
All about Ramayana
Ramayana marks Ravie's first major film in a pivotal role after a storied career on television spanning over a decade. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, along with Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana.
The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first installment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.