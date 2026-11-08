Sargun Mehta says she is biggest fan of husband Ravie Dubey after watching him as Lakshman in Ramayana, calls it a personal win

Sargun shared pictures of Ravie as Lakshman from the film, as well as snippets from the shoot in her post. She wrote a long caption along with it, noting how this Diwali their ‘vanvaas’ also came to an end with the release of Ramayana. Sargun added, “You knew this is in your heart all along .21 years of WAIT , of highs and lows , of rejections, of judgements , of barriers lost today to your faith and perseverance.” She revealed that Ravie always kept his heart to his work and never spoke ill of others even during the worst of times.

Ramayana Part 1, also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, released in theatres in November 5. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Ravie Dubey as his brother, Lakshman. Ravie's performance has been receiving praise from viewers, and the actor's wife, Sargun Mehta, could not be more proud. She took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note to cheer for Ravie and noted how he never complained about the years and years of hard work, and patiently waited for this day to arrive.

She said, "No matter who i meet and what i see on the internet today , your win feels like a personal win for everyone. Your win gives hope , your win makes me believe that Achchai ki jeet hoti hai (Good always wins). My heart is so full today as I know ki jo main kehti thi - ki "mera banda rabb hai" ab sab kahengey. (Now everyone will say that my guy is the real god). I am proud wife have always been but I am also your PROUDEST and BIGGEST FAN for life. You are my light badi . May you shine brighter , brightest . Thank you for making this diwali my brightest ever."

All about Ramayana Ramayana marks Ravie's first major film in a pivotal role after a storied career on television spanning over a decade. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, along with Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana.