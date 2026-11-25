The Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition bloc is aiming to form a new government in Israel and swear it in by the end of next week, with Wednesday being the final possible day for the ceremony, Channel 12 reported, citing a source within the bloc.

Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party arrives to speak at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem. (REUTERS) more less

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"We are determined to do it," the source said, adding that the bloc had no intention of using the full waiting period permitted by law between announcing the formation of a government and its swearing-in. The process reportedly could be completed within 24 hours.

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Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has also expressed confidence that Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, would be able to present a coalition government with a "clear Jewish majority" by the end of next week.

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{{^usCountry}} Liberman said negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party were progressing "very nicely", according to The Times of Israel, which cited Kan public broadcaster's Reshet Bet radio station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Liberman said negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party were progressing "very nicely", according to The Times of Israel, which cited Kan public broadcaster's Reshet Bet radio station. {{/usCountry}}

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His remarks came a day after Yashar and Yisrael Beytenu signed a coalition agreement. Liberman said details of the agreement would be made public after a legal review.

According to Channel 12, as cited by The Times of Israel, Eisenkot is also seeking to reach coalition agreements with Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad party and Yair Golan's Democrats in the coming days.

However, efforts to form an alternative government have faced hurdles over whether to pursue a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party or seek support from ultra-Orthodox and Arab-led parties.

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The Democrats announced on Tuesday that they were suspending coalition negotiations with Yashar, citing Eisenkot's continued discussions with Likud and what they described as a stalemate in efforts to form an alternative government.

But Golan did renew his appeal to opposition leaders to move swiftly to establish a new government, arguing that Netanyahu could be replaced immediately if the opposition bloc demonstrated political flexibility.

“Netanyahu can be replaced as early as tomorrow,” Golan wrote in a series of posts on X, adding that the Prime Minister had “no mandate to keep running the country”.

“Get off the rooftops. This is not the time for ultimatums. This is the time for leadership. Bold, swift action will save Israel,” he said, urging opposition parties to set aside their differences and finalise an alternative coalition.

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“I invite the citizens of Israel to imagine, instead of Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, Miri Regev, Karhi and Yariv Levin—a government made up of Eisenkot, Barkat, Hacohen, Bennett, Turner, Lieberman, Forer, Mansour, Segalovitz, Lezmi, Kariv, Reiten and myself,” Golan wrote.