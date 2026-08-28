Alan Smith of Billings, Montana: First photos emerge of man who killed eight relatives and setting family home on fire
Newly released family photos and fresh accounts from the victims’ loved ones shed light on Alan Smith.
New photographs of Alan Smith, the 44-year-old man who killed eight members of his own family in Billings, Montana, have surfaced as friends of the victims describe troubling behaviour they say preceded the massacre. The images were published by the New York Post and quickly went viral online.
The pictures show Smith with members of his family, including his sister Megan Ireland-Ghekiere, who was among those killed in the August 23 attack.
According to Yellowstone County authorities, Smith had allegedly left home weeks ago and returned to the family's 4,000-square-foot home before committing the murder-suicide.
Authorities said that Smith fatally shot eight relatives, set the house ablaze and then died by suicide. Megan’s four children and stepchildren, along with her parents, Barbara, 72, and Dana Smith, 73, and grandma, Evelyn Smith, 92, were among the ones who were killed.
Officials have not announced an official motive.
Also read: Montana shooting and fire tragedy: What happened to the suspect? 911 call reveals terrifying details as eight dead
What warning signs did friends flag?
Kelsey Granger, Megan Ireland-Ghekiere's longtime friend and maid of honour at both of her weddings, told the New York Post that Smith had displayed behaviour she now views as concerning.
Granger said that he left the family home in late July without telling relatives where he was going. “He didn't have a job. He had no income as far as I know,” Granger told the NYP. She added that the family, however, did not believe he was violent despite his behavior.
Granger also alleged that Smith was “verbally abusive” towards his sister and occasionally also towards her two children, Chloe, 7, Owen, 13, Charlotte, 12, and Landon Ghekiere, 15. “I know he was verbally abusive towards Megan occasionally as well as her children. He hadn’t been very nice to her children when he left.”
Recalling the night of the tragedy, Granger said that Megan had contacted her hours before the shooting to discuss plans for Christmas and seeing The Nutcracker. Later that evening, Megan's husband, Adam, called to say the family home was on fire.
“I immediately called her. Her phone went to voicemail. Her mom’s phone went to voicemail,” Granger recalled. She later learned that Megan and the rest of the family had been killed.
However, interim Yellowstone County Sheriff Kent O'Donnell said Wednesday that law enforcement had received no prior calls involving Smith or the family home before the attack.
Also read: Who is Adam Ghekiere? GoFundMe launched for first responder as wife Megan Ghekiere and kids were killed in Montana tragedy
Megan was a “great mom” and “kind-hearted person”
Granger described Megan as a devoted mother and one of her closest friends. The pair shared matching butterfly tattoos and remained in daily contact despite living in different states.
Megan and Granger made it a point to chat every day and see each other several times a year, and they shared several significant life events, such as being pregnant at the same time. "Her daughter is five weeks younger than my son," Granger said.
Granger added, “She was a single mom for the majority of her time as being a mom to Owen and Chloe.”
"She was a really strong and kind person," Granger said, recalling Megan's years as a single mother before she remarried Adam Ghekiere.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More